The midfielder was spotted limping heavily after being on the receiving end of a crunching tackle just before half-time

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has confirmed he is yet to learn the full extent of Nicolas Raskin’s ankle injury sustained in the pre-season friendly defeat to Ajax.

The Ibrox club were dealt a fresh setback during the 2-1 loss to the Dutch giants after the midfielder was forced off just minutes before half-time following a heavy challenge from Branco van den Boomen. The 23-year-old - who started the bounce game alongside Mohamed Diomande in the middle of the park - was scythed down from behind and looked in real discomfort as he required treatment from medical staff on the pitch.

Raskin eventually managed to get to his feet but was spotted clutching his lower leg and ankle as he slowly limped off down the tunnel with the aid of the Gers’ medical staff to be replaced by summer signing Connor Barron. And the injury blow will come as a huge cause for concern for Clement who has seen his team plagued by fitness-relates issues ever since taking over the reins last October.

The former Standard Liege man was later seen leaving the stadium in Wezep on crutches and wearing a protective boot in what was the final match of the club’s pre-season trip to the Netherlands. First-half goals from Kian Fitz-Jim and Van den Boomen secured the win for Ajax, with Tom Lawrence’s free-kick not enough to salvage a share of the spoils.

Speaking to Rangers TV, Clement addressed Raskin’s injury He admitted: “We don’t know yet. He twisted his ankle, so I hope it’s not too bad because we cannot lose players. It was an unlucky dual, so we will see.”

Reflecting on his side’s performance, the Belgian drew plenty of positives from the match. “It was an interesting test and I saw a lot of positive things”, Clement stated. “We wanted a difficult test and this was a game on a European level against a good team who we knew were longer in their preparation because they have the (Europa League) qualifying games on July 25.

“We created some really good chances with a few really good combinations through the midfield - several midfielders who are already reaching very good form like Dio (Mohamed Diomande), Connor Barron and Tom Lawrence. Scott Wright impacted the game in a good way as well. It’s been a really tough week (for the players). They’ve have a really big load, done a lot of training and there’s some heavy legs now. It’s good for the young guys to get experiences like this to help them grow as a player.”

Clement also expressed his delight at welcoming Danilo back as the Brazilian frontman was introduced for the final 15 minutes to mark his return to action for the first time since December last year. He said: “It’s great to see his smile again because it was a long time ago that we last saw it. To see him on the pitch after seven horror months, it was important to give him some minutes and build him up for this season.”