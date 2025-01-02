Pressure eased on Rangers boss as Clement convinced 'there is a lot of potential' in his squad after Celtic win
Rangers managed to ease the intense heat mounting on Philippe Clement’s shoulders with an emphatic Premiership win over Celtic to leave the Ibrox boss convinced “there is a lot of potential” in his squad.
The Light Blues claimed a vitally important 3-0 win on derby day in Glasgow - their first in almost three and a half years on home soil - to narrow the gap at the league summit to 11 points.
It was Clement’s first victory over Brendan Rodgers’ side at the seventh attempt with Ianis Hagi, Robin Propper and Danilo on target in front of a capacity home crowd. But it was the manner of this performance that left the Belgian adamant his players are moving in the right direction again.
Asked how pleased he was with the outcome, Clement told Sky Sports: “Yeah, very good. Because the boys get the reward they deserved, what they did not get in the last few weeks, in the League Cup final and the last two games also. And we shot ourselves in the foot by conceding goals against.
“Things were not on our side. Even with players carrying injuries and changing a lot, everyone in the squad is working really hard to become better and better. This is proof of that and we need to continue like this for the next couple of weeks and months.
“Nico (Raskin) was not ready for the captaincy a few months ago. But he’s taking steps. We have a few more captains also in the dressing room. The more captains you have, the better your squad and your team is. In that way, this group is growing in a very positive sense.
“Everybody was doing the right things like we discussed in our analysis. We tweaked a few things to make it better and you see also with other players in the team that they all understand what they have to do. They did really well, they were focused, concentrated with the right energy and quality also.
“I think it’s a very important win to give belief to fans and everyone who's following Rangers that this new squad is building. There is a lot of potential in it and we will work hard to make it better. That is my job to do, and my mission, also.”
