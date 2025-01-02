Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Rangers boss has been reacting to his side’s emphatic 3-0 Old Firm win to end their dire run of derby results in style

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers managed to ease the intense heat mounting on Philippe Clement’s shoulders with an emphatic Premiership win over Celtic to leave the Ibrox boss convinced “there is a lot of potential” in his squad.

The Light Blues claimed a vitally important 3-0 win on derby day in Glasgow - their first in almost three and a half years on home soil - to narrow the gap at the league summit to 11 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was Clement’s first victory over Brendan Rodgers’ side at the seventh attempt with Ianis Hagi, Robin Propper and Danilo on target in front of a capacity home crowd. But it was the manner of this performance that left the Belgian adamant his players are moving in the right direction again.

Rangers' Danilo celebrates scoring his side's third goal in the 3-0 victory over Celtic at Ibrox

Asked how pleased he was with the outcome, Clement told Sky Sports: “Yeah, very good. Because the boys get the reward they deserved, what they did not get in the last few weeks, in the League Cup final and the last two games also. And we shot ourselves in the foot by conceding goals against.

“Things were not on our side. Even with players carrying injuries and changing a lot, everyone in the squad is working really hard to become better and better. This is proof of that and we need to continue like this for the next couple of weeks and months.

“Nico (Raskin) was not ready for the captaincy a few months ago. But he’s taking steps. We have a few more captains also in the dressing room. The more captains you have, the better your squad and your team is. In that way, this group is growing in a very positive sense.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everybody was doing the right things like we discussed in our analysis. We tweaked a few things to make it better and you see also with other players in the team that they all understand what they have to do. They did really well, they were focused, concentrated with the right energy and quality also.

“I think it’s a very important win to give belief to fans and everyone who's following Rangers that this new squad is building. There is a lot of potential in it and we will work hard to make it better. That is my job to do, and my mission, also.”