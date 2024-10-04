SNS Group

The Rangers captain was surprisingly taken off after 61 minutes during last night's 4-1 Europa League defeat to Lyon

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has warned captain James Tavernier that his place in the starting XI will never be guaranteed.

The 32-year-old right-back endured a torrid night at Ibrox as Lyon put four past the Light Blues on matchday two of the Europa League, with Tavernier failing to contain the threat posed by Belgian rising star Malick Fofana.

The Englishman was hooked with 61 minutes on the clock as Clement attempted to solidify his leaky defensive line as their ruthless Ligue 1 opponents threatened to score more goals. Tavernier’s replacement Neraysho Kasanwirjo impressed during his second half cameo, clearing Corentin Tolisso’s rebound off the line within minutes of his introduction.

The alteration raised a few eyebrows within the home crowd as fans attempted to recall the number of times Tavernier has been subbed off during his decade-long spell in Govan. And Clement admitted versatile Kasanwirjo deserved his chance.

Asked to explain his thought-process behind replacing Tavernier, he said: “Yeah, that everybody can be replaced, and Tav played already a lot of games, so not much to say about that. And Nana (Kasanwirjo) showed also last couple of weeks that he can be a really good replacement, and he's defensively very solid, so those are normal things.

“Like on the other side, players were changed, that is top football, and we're going to play more than 60 games this season, so it's impossible to play all these games. So in every good team in the world, our players change and sometimes start on the bench. It's normal, whoever it is.”

Tom Lawrence continued his impressive goal scoring run after netting in consecutive games in all competitions for the first time since August 2022. The Welshman hurt himself mid-celebration and was forced off at half-time through injury.

Clement confirmed in his post-match press conference that the attacking midfielder “felt something in his hamstring, so we could not take a risk with it.”