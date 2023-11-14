Rangers boss sends 'clear' message on VAR in Scottish football

Philippe Clement has had his say on VAR as the technology continues to be debated by coaches, pundits and supporters.

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has given a clear response on his feeling towards VAR as the technology remains a controversial subject in Scottish football.

It's fair to say that the majority of pundits and supporters are against the system, which seems to be in the headlines almost every other week for one reason or another. However, Gers' head coach has come out in favour of VAR and says it makes the game 'more honest'.

He said: “To be clear, I’m a fan of VAR because it makes the game more honest. There are less mistakes than there were in the past. In the times when I was a player, there were much more mistakes because now everybody can see back in slow motion and make the right decision."

Rangers were awarded two penalties in Sunday's win over Livingston but also had two goals disallowed. He continued: “Still at the end, there will be some mistakes because some decisions are grey areas and they are down to interpretations of things but overall it makes the game more honest and that’s what I want.”

Clement's comments come from an interview with PA where he also spoke about hoping that the international break does not derail Rangers from 'the story they are building together.

He said: “We will have a good training week and I’ll see if we can organise one game, we’re still looking for that. The players will have a few days off, not long, three days but with a running programme – not three days without anything.

“Then we start building towards the weekend (of the Aberdeen game) with every-day training. Players who have played a lot will have a programme which is intense but they have their three days also.

“The other players who have to build more and come out of injury, they will have a tougher programme to get to the same level as the rest. We do it that way and with the internationals, we follow up how much they train and how much they play. But we can’t control that so you need to see how they adapt when they come back and I hope they don’t forget the story we are building here together.