The Light Blues were guilty of wasting good opportunities as they were forced to settle for a point at Ibrox

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard accepts Alfredo Morelos has not been at his clinical best this season but is backing the striker to sharpen up in front of goal.

The misfiring Colombian passed up several good opportunities during Rangers 1-1 draw against Hearts at Ibrox on Saturday.

Morelos has only managed to score twice in his last ten outings and Gerrard confessed his main talisman is short of top form.

He said: “I don’t think Alfredo is at his best, but he’s still getting into areas and he’s still getting chances.

“He must have had four or five. We need to maybe sharpen him up and get him to that next level and I’m sure the goals will come, but he’s certainly not at his best.”

John Lundstram had opened the scoring, but the Light Blues were punished for wasting a clutch of gilt-edged chances as Craig Halkett’s capitalised on a rare Allan McGregor error in the 90th minute.

Gerrard cut a frustrated figure on the touchline after watching his side concede the late equaliser and has called on all of his attacking players to re-discover their ruthless streak.

He added: “I don’t think it’s confidence. I think it’s that little bit of quality that’s needed. We know we’ve got the talent there. We know we’ve got the ability.

“Players like Kemar Roofe last year scored constant goals, Alfredo Morelos too. Maybe too or three of them need to be that extra yard sharper when the chances come.

“They need to be that little bit more ruthless, that little bit more selfish when they come.

“We can’t keep creating 25, 26, 27 chances and only score one goal. Craig Gordon was very busy, he made some very good saves.

“At the same time, our finishing has to be better and we have to take more chances.