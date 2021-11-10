The Ibrox skipper has stated he is unsure what is happening

Rangers captain James Tavernier insists he is unsure what is happening amid rumours that manager Steven Gerrard is on the verge of leaving the club for Aston Villa.

The Light Blues boss was spotted getting off a train down south this lunchtime with the English Premier League outfit attempting to get a deal over the line.

Light Blues full-back Tavernier claims he has no idea if Gerrard has travelled for business or pleasure.

Speaking on a live gaming stream on Twitch, he said: “I see the same question getting asked. The chat is going wild. It has just blown up.

“This might not be good timing actually. If anyone is asking about the gaffer I don’t know.

“I have no idea what is happening. I am just reading what you are reading or hearing what you are hearing.”

Former Villa defender Richard Dunne believes the appointment of Gerrard would prove a popular one with the Midlands club fanbase.

The Irishman has admired the Liverpool great’s job at Rangers as he ended Celtic’s nine-year stranglehold of the Scottish Premiership title last season.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - JANUARY 05: Ciaran Clark and Richard Dunne of Aston Villa tangle with Darren Bent of Sunderland during the Barclays Premier Leaue match between Birmingham City and Sunderland at Villa Park, on January 5, 2011 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Dunne is adamant that given the necessary funds and a degree of patience from the club’s board, Gerrard has the potential to take the Villains forward.

Speaking to Sky Sports earlier, he said: “It’s very exciting.

“He is obviously a young manager, he hasn’t been in the management game very long but what he has done at Rangers has been exceptional.

“He has led that club very well in the few years he has been there. He has won the league now and has European experience as well.

“Rangers are a big club but the Premier League is the biggest league in the world and that is where all managers want to be.

“He has built a reputation for himself at Rangers. The style of football they play, his professionalism, he is a players’ manager, the type who stands up for his players.

“With that bit of backing from the club, I think he could really take Villa forward.

“It will be new for him – it will be the first chance for him (in the Premier League) so he will need patience from the fans and patience from the board.

“I think Dean Smith did really well in terms of the job he was asked to do but it gets to a stage where they want to progress.