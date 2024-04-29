James Tavernier

Ambitious Rangers captain James Tavernier has set his sights on rising from sixth place to second in the all-time list for the most lethal goal scoring defenders in football history.

The Ibrox skipper was presented with the Sam English Bowl for the men’s top scorer at the club’s player of the year awards in Glasgow on Sunday night. Tavernier has netted 24 goals this season across all competition, with 15 of those coming from the penalty spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 32-year-old right-back - linked with a money-spinning move to join Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq outfit in Saudi Arabia - currently sits four goals in front of Cyriel Dessers in the Light Blues’ scoring charts.

And now the Gers hall of famer, who has 133 career goals to his name, is focused on rising further up the all-time scoring ranks as he looks to chase down fellow defender Daniel Passarela in second place, with 42 goals separating both players.

Loading....

Dutch legend Ronald Koeman hold the record of 253 career goals and while admitting he faces a huge uphill battle to reel in the Netherlands national team head coach, Tavernier heaped praise on his Gers team mates for helping win fouls inside the box for him to capitalise on. Speaking to Rangers TV, he said: "Obviously, I enjoy scoring goals. I said on stage it comes down to my team-mates, winning penalties for us, with the deliveries. It comes down to that. It's always nice to contribute to the team and score that many goals. This is the most I have scored in a season.

“My benchmark goal against Hibs, being the all-time British (goal) record (holder) for a defender. It's a crazy moment but I'm looking on that world list now and I'm, obviously, trying to go for second place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad