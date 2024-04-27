13 Rangers pros and cons for keeping James Tavernier and Connor Goldson at Ibrox as Saudi rule change clears exit hurdle

Former Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard is interested in taking both players to Al-Ettifaq this summer.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 27th Apr 2024, 10:00 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2024, 10:06 BST

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has intimated it would cost “a lot of money” if any club attempted to buy key Ibrox defensive duo James Tavernier and Connor Goldson.

It emerged earlier this week that full-back Tavernier, 32, and centre-half Goldson, 31, were attracting interest from Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ettifaq, managed by ex-Gers boss Steven Gerrard.

But could the pair really be tempted by moving to the Middle East and agreeing a lucrative deal in the process? Well, as things stand both players are under contract until 2026 and Clement addressed the speculation surrounding two of his key men on Friday afternoon. He stated: “It would cost a lot of money. They are two players who are important for next season.”

One potential hurdle facing both players joining the Saudi Pro League is set to be removed with plans for rule changes over the number of foreign players allowed in each squad now underway. Current league rules state only eight players from outside of the country are allowed per squad - a rule that has affected former Celtic hero Jota following his whopping £25million move.

According to reports in the Middle East, the figure will increase to 10 foreign players next season which is expected to encourage clubs to step up their efforts to sign players from top sides across the globe.

With that in mind, GlasgowWorld has weighed up 13 pros and cons of keeping hold of James Tavernier and Connor Goldson this summer.

1. Goalscoring defenders

Both players have contributed their fair share of goals over the years. Tavernier, in particular boasts a seriously impressive record for a right-back. They have combined to score a total of 148 goals between them - 23 for Goldson and 125 for Tavernier.

2. Tav's attacking prowess

The former Wigan Athletic man is famed more for his threat in attack than his defending abilities, it's fair to say. Fans have become accustomed to seeing his name on the scoresheet on a regular basis.

3. More silverware in the offing?

In total, Goldson and Tavernier have lifted only eight trophies between them. However, that could all change in the coming weeks as Rangers chase a domestic Treble, having already locked away the League Cup this term.

4. Commanding and concentrated

It's easy to see why the former Brighton man has been ever-present for the club pretty much since the day he arrived in Govan. More often than not, Goldson has been a standout performer. Perhaps lacks a bit of consistency at times but he often irons out those deficiencies. He communicates very well to form a well-drilled backline.

