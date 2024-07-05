A Rangers legend has agreed to make a shock return to coaching. | Getty Images

Rangers icon Kenny Miller is expected to form an unlikely partnership with former Celtic boss Ronny Deila as he becomes his assistant at Abu-Dhabi based side Al Wahda.

The United Arab of Emirates outfit confirmed the appointment of Deila earlier today (5 July) and it is reported by the Scottish Sun that he has selected Miller to be his No2 at the Al Nahyan Stadium next term.

A club statement reads: "Al Wahda FC has signed Norwegian head coach Ronny Deila, 48, to take charge of the first football team starting from the 2024/2025 sports season.

"The club's Board of Directors welcomed the new coach to the home of champions.

"In their statement, they highlighted Ronny's impressive resume and early start to his coaching career, wishing him and the team success in the upcoming important competitions.”

"For his part, the coach expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to the club's leadership and management, praising the professionalism in completing the contract procedures and expressing his pride and happiness in signing with Al Wahda FC in Abu Dhabi."

Delia began his coaching career when he was just 30-years-old and acted as player-manager at Brodd and Strømsgodset in Norway before becoming a full-time coach in 2011.

His achievements in Norway earned him the chance to manage Scottish giants Celtic, who he led to a league and cup double in comfortable circumstances during his first season. However, in his second season despite winning the league title, he was criticised for a perceived lack of progress particularly in Europe where they finished bottom of the Europa League.

He has since managed the likes Vålerenga, New York City, Standard Liège and Club Brugge but had been out of football since March.

Miller, on the other hand, has just 10 games of management experience at Livingston and as caretaker at Falkirk. The ex-Gers bagsman has also worked in coaching roles at Newcastle Jets, Western Sydney Wanderers and Huddersfield Town, but had been out of football since March 2023.

In recent times, the three-time title winner has worked as a pundit covering the Scottish Premiership.