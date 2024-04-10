Rangers and Celtic have been discussed as EPL options

Rangers and Celtic have been touted as Premier League forces if they ever made it to England’s top table.

The Light Blues and Hoops moving to England has been a debate that has rumbled throughout the years, and it crops up every now and then. It has been debated again on the talkSPORT airwaves as former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan dissected their chances.

Results in Europe against Premier League sides for Scottish Premiership clubs have been rough in recent years - including Liverpool’s thumping of Rangers and Aston Villa’s rout at Hibs - but Jordan wonders what could be achieved with a level financial playing field.

He reckons it would see Rangers and Celtic evolve into foes to fear. Jordan explained: “When you get a Battle of Britain, when you get Celtic or Rangers playing against an English side, it’s not cut and dried in Champions League or European football.

“It becomes a difficult battle. And I think if you put Celtic and Rangers into the Championship with 60,000 crowds, they’ll be in the Premier League within three years. And then, once they’re in the Premier League, hold on a second then it’s all bets off.

“They’ve got the revenue, they’ve got the worldwide eyes on the prize, they’ve got another £120 million. They would be a top side, no doubt about that.”