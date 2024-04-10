Former Celtic manager now a major shareholder of Premiership rivals

Gordon Strachan

Former Celtic boss Gordon Strachan is a major shareholder of Dundee, a recent report has revealed. The 67-year-old has a 4% stake at Dens Park and was given shares instead of a salary when he first joined the club.

The Edinburgh-born man has been a technical director of the Dark Blues since 2019. They are currently sat in 6th place in the Scottish Premiership table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Strachan started his career at Dundee before joining Aberdeen. He then went on to have spells in England at Manchester United, Leeds United and Coventry City below the border before delving into the managerial world with the latter in 1996.

The ex-Scotland international, who made 50 caps for his country, then spent three years at Southampton before rocking up at Celtic in 2005. He went on to win the title three times during his tenure at Celtic Park.

Strachan then cut ties with the Hoops and had stints at Middlesbrough and Scotland. He is the fourth biggest shareholder at Dundee.

Tim Keyes and John Nelms hold the majority stakes, followed by Dee4Life and Smyth Composites. The Dark Blues also have a strategic partnership with Burnley which has resulted in Owen Dodgson, Michael Mellon and Dara Costelloe joining them on loan over recent times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic thrashed Dundee 7-1 the last time they played them in February at Celtic Park. Cameron Carter-Vickers, Adam Idah, Matt O’Riley, Daizen Maeda, Greg Taylor, Callum McGregor and Daniel Kelly scored the goals, whilst Mellon got the visitors’ late consolation.

The Hoops will be hoping Tony Docherty’s men can do them a favour on Wednesday when they lock horns with Rangers. The Gers will overtake Brendan Rodgers’ side with a win.

Docherty has just won Manager of the Month for March. After winning the awards, he told his club website: “March started just after we had lost heavily to Celtic away from home but I said we wouldn’t be defined by that result and that what we needed was a reaction and the players reacted brilliantly in March.