The Rangers and Celtic favourites will join legends from the likes of Man Utd in the match at Old Trafford.

A pair of former Rangers and Celtic stars are coming together this summer alongside a host of A-list sporting celebrities.

Former heavyweight boxing world champion Tyson Fury and Man Utd hero Wayne Rooney have been announced as the co-managers of the England Soccer Aid team at Old Trafford in June.

An event co-founded by Take That superstar Robbie Williams and supported by UNICEF, has gathered an incredible amount over £106 million since coming into existence in 2006. England will take on a Rest of the World XI with the match famed for its celebrities and former athletes, with a Rangers and Celtic hero pairing of the recent past joining forces.

Rangers and Celtic heroes unite

Joe Hart was still playing this time last year for the Hoops and the goalkeeper brought the curtain down on his fine career at the end of last season, a playing stint that included time with Manchester City and the English national team. He’s now turned into a pundit and co-commentator in the media after Treble and Double glory with Celtic earning him hero status at Parkhead.

Jermain Defoe is the Rangers favourite taking part in the game for England alongside the likes of Gary Neville and Paul Scholes. He came to Ibrox at the end of his playing career and showed he still had magic in his boots by scoring important goals en route to Rangers winning title 55 in 2021. He’s since turned his hand to coaching and was recently in the youth ranks at Tottenham.

Fury and Rooney react

Speaking on the game this June that will include the ex Rangers and Celtic pair, boxer Fury said to ESPN: “Tyson Fury: England manager... who would ever have thought it? I have had some big fights in my career and the prospect of leading my England team to victory this June fills me with just as much excitement as any heavyweight fight.

"Everyone knows that I am a huge Manchester United fan too, so it's even more special for me that the game is at Old Trafford this year -- and I get to manage one of my heroes, Wayne Rooney. How can we lose? The work UNICEF does all around the world is so special and so important. I really hope that you can come along and support us this summer."

Rooney added: "I have been completely blown away by the success of Soccer Aid for UNICEF. Never in my wildest dreams did I think it would be this successful. I'm so proud that Soccer Aid has raised more than £106m for UNICEF since 2006 -- very few things in life give me as much joy as knowing children's lives will have been made better because of it. Last year, the match raised £15m and we want to make this year bigger and better than ever."

A Soccer Aid statement said, with Hart and Defoe used in the imagery: “This year’s Soccer Aid line up is bigger and better than ever! In a world-first Tyson Fury will be managing England, welcoming Manchester United legends Wayne Rooney, Gary Neville and Paul Scholes back to Old Trafford, which will also see One Direction star Louis Tomlinson and 2024 Player of the Match Steven Bartlett join a stacked squad full of new faces including Joe Hart and Angry Ginge.

“Former Lionesses stars Toni Duggan and Steph Houghton make their Soccer Aid debuts joining Jill Scott to bolster England’s ranks against a Soccer Aid World XI lineup that flaunts Euro 2020 winner Leonardo Bonucci, Nadia Nadim, Diamond and Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez will be bringing some dazzling footwork to the pitch.”