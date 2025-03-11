Rangers are aiming to secure their place in the Europa League quarter-finals at the expense of Jose Mourinho’s Turkish giants

Rangers maintained their impressive Europa League form by securing a 3-1 first leg victory over Fenerbahce in Istanbul last week - and will bid to finish the job at Ibrox on Thursday with a spot in the quarter-finals up for grabs.

Jose Mourinho’s side dominated much of the last 16 tie in the Turkish capital last week but it was the Ibrox club who carved open the better opportunities and took them clinically to move them on the brink of reaching the last eight.

Despite their domestic struggles this term, interim Light Blues boss Barry Ferguson will aim to outfox the ‘Special One’ for a second time in quick succession when the two sides clash in Govan. Rangers haven’t lost a game in Europe’s second-tier competition at home since their 4-1 defeat to French outfit Lyon back in early October.

And aiming to protect a two-goal advantage, Rangers will be strong favourites to finish the job and give themselves a major confidence boost heading into Sunday’s Old Firm derby against Celtic.

Ahead of an eagerly anticipated encounter, here’s everything you need to know to keep up with the action including all the TV details:

What time does Rangers vs Fenerbahce kick-off?

Rangers will host Fenerbahce at Ibrox Stadium on Thursday, January 13. Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm GMT, alongside three other Europa League fixtures in the later evening slot.

Is Rangers vs Fenerbahce on TV?

Yes, if you aren’t headed down to the match yourself, you can watch Rangers take on Fenerbahce on TV. The clash will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage due to start an hour before kick-off and run until 10.30pm.

If you are an existing Sky TV customer, you can add the TNT Sports package to your subscription for £30 per month.

Is there a live stream for Rangers vs Fenerbahce?

There will also be the option for supporters to live stream Thursday’s fixture through the Discovery+ website and app. It’s £30.99 per month to subscribe for TNT Sports access through Discovery+. Alternatively, those who are subscribed to Rangers TV outside of the UK and Ireland can watch as normal.

Who is the referee and VAR for Rangers vs Fenerbahce?

Espen Eskas of Norway will take charge of Thursday’s match. He will be supported by assistants and fellow Norwegians Jan Erik Engan and Isaak Elias Bashevkin, as well as fourth official Rohit Saggi. Dutchman Pol van Boekel and Christian Dingert of Germany will be on VAR duty.