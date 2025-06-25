There are some asking about the connection that has appeared between Leeds United and Rangers.

A talkSPORT figure says he can see a reality where Rangers’ top assets make their way south of the border to Leeds United.

Both the Ibrox and Elland Road side have the same owners, after 49ers Enterprises coupled with Andrew Cavenagh completed their Light Blues takeover. Paraag Marathe, a key figure within the 49ers, is chairman at Leeds United but also vice to Cavenagh at Rangers.

It has some asking about a feeder club style model where part of that could be Light Blues talents being lured more easily to the Premier League. Jim White asked ex Crystal Palace owner and pundit Simon Jordan on their mid morning show: “Could Rangers be looked at upon as a feeder club [to Leeds United]? Do you think, with the way Cavanagh is sounding, that there’s no chance of that? ‘No, we’re here to do a job at Rangers and have as much success, if not more than, at Leeds.”

Simon Jordan answers Rangers and Leeds United question

Jordan responded: “It looks as if they’ve paid somewhere in the region of £75m for their 51 per cent shareholding and with a club of that stature and the global reach of a club like Rangers, then look that it’s part of a multi-club strategy and think, ‘It’s part of an empire and part of a whole framework of deals that they’re doing and there’s reasons behind it.’

“Is it a legitimate concern to say, of the two, the bigger economically is Leeds United, not because it’s a bigger club than Rangers, but because it’s in a bigger league, and the revenues that Leeds United will generate if they stay in the Premier League will dwarf that of Rangers.

“So, there’s not an unreasonable thought process to say that if you find some talent at Rangers, it will find its way somewhere down the line to Leeds United if their opportunity was in the Premier League and to push and kick on to be a top six side.”

What Paraag Marathe has said about Rangers feeder club relationship with Leeds United

Marathe said earlier this week of feeder club fears: “It would be a disservice to Leeds and Rangers to consider one a feeder club to the other. Consider them both closed-loop universes that deserve proper attention and nurture and care - we will designate and assign resources approximately. But look, there are opportunities to learn from each other, whether it’s commercially or competitively on the pitch.

“I mean, it could just be simple things. If there’s a plumbing issue and we go through certain plumbers who are terrible and certain ones who are good. If Elland Road had a plumbing issue, we’re certain to want to call and figure out who the best plumber is. You can apply that analogy to an agent, so there’s lots that you can share. So me being able to sit across both means I can help navigate those too. In my mind it’s a real positive to have two clubs like that but there’s not one that is subordinate to the other. That would be a disservice.”