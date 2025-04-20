Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rangers and Celtic both enjoyed good Europa League and Champions League campaigns this season.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers and Celtic have put the dissenters in their place - now the goal is keeping them there says one pundit.

The Light Blues have taken plaudits this season for finishing in the top eight of the league phase in the Europa League, making it to the quarter final stage before defeat by Athletic Bilbao. Celtic got out the league phase at Champions League level and pushed Bayern Munich all the way in their knockout play-off round elimination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Scotland international Kevin Gallacher has been writing in the Sunday Post, firstly paying homage to Rangers’ run which came to an end this week.

Rangers kudos

The former attacker said: “Sometimes when you lose, you can still end up as winners. Rangers have been knocked out of the Europe League but the effort that led them to be playing in the Basque Country in mid-April does them credit. To get there, they recorded victories in France (Nice), Turkey (Fenerbahce), and Sweden (Malmo). FCSB, formerly known as Steaua Bucharest, were beaten at home, as were the Belgian club Union Saint Gilloise. Athletic Bilbao were held to a draw at Ibrox before proving too good at their own ground, likewise Tottenham They ran Manchester United close in a 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford.

“Consider those games as a group and it all adds up to an impressive campaign with Spurs, Bilbao and Manchester United now the first, second and third favourites with the bookmakers to win the Europa League. Particularly when set against the backdrop of domestic struggles which saw Philippe Clement lose his job in February, to be replaced, on an interim basis, by Barry Ferguson While Barry's future is unclear, my own experience tells me his players should feel the benefit in the longer term from what they have been through together.”

Celtic and Rangers joint task

Gallacher now hopes Celtic and Rangers are able to show why Scottish clubs must be taken seriously on the continent. He added: “ The efforts of both Rangers and Celtic have shown our teams can still go out and put up a good advert for Scottish football, which is what you are wanting People like to degrade certain leagues as not being big enough, calling them mickey mouse. When your best teams get a decent distance in the competitions it gives the lie to those criticisms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That is what we must keep doing in Europe. Celtic and Rangers are the ambassadors for the country, they must keep us on the map. Other teams who qualify to represent us - Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs - they must try to carry the flag as best they can as well. European competitions are not going away, in fact, they are getting ever bigger and ever more important.

“UEFA are trying to keep multiple countries happy, through making sure they do not lose their biggest teams into a European Super League. They are doing so by trying ta make their own competitions more interesting, by giving teams more games and a bigger mix of opponents. So far it has been successful