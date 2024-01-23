Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Premiership title challengers Rangers are expected to reignite their interest in long-term target Million Manhoef.

Back in December, it was reported by Glasgow World that the Gers were the frontrunners to sign Manhoef in January, although TeamTalk sources added that the Ibrox club could face strong competition from Championship leaders Leicester City and fellow Dutch side Feyenoord.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manhoef is a 22-year-old winger - who can also be deployed in the fullback position. He has made over 70 appearances for Vitesse since making his debut in 2020 and is viewed as one of the club’s most important attacking assets.

The youngster’s pace and creativity have reportedly caught the eyes of Rangers manager Philippe Clement, who is believed to be a huge admirer of the star. While Vitesse’s financial difficulties off the field have only amplified speculation of them cashing in on Manhoef.

Vitesse are bottom of the table with just 12 points and 12 goals in their opening 18 games. Manhoef has been the bright spark for the struggling team and his four goals are seen as the main reason that they are not further adrift at the bottom of the table.

Vitesse face the prospect of relegation to the second-tier and their perilous position was thought to be a potential barrier for Rangers to sign the player, due to Vitesse’s lack of squad depth in that area. However, new reports from the ScottishSun confirm that Vitesse have signed Brighton starlet Adrian Mazilu on loan until the end of the season - and he plays in the same position as Manhoef.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal could open the door for Manhoef to leave the GelreDome stadium this month to generate some much needed funds for the Dutch club. The outlet adds that Manhoef is valued at around £2.5m, which makes him an affordable addition to Rangers squad if they were to make a move.

Celtic ready to accept offer this month as Brendan Rodgers trims squad

Celtic goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist is the subject of interest from a number of Dutch clubs as he edges closer to an exit from Parkhead.

The 31-year-old signed for Celtic in the summer of 2022, but is yet to make a single league appearance. He currently finds himself as the third choice shotstopper behind Joe Hart and Scott Bain, and it is likely that he will be sold in the coming weeks, according to Football Insider.