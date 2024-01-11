Rangers and Leicester City 'set their sights' on exciting £3m star

Million Manhoef has been linked with a move to Rangers in January. (Getty Images)

Rangers are hoping to boost their title credentials with further additions in the January transfer window. The Ibrox club have set their sights on signing a winger and one of the main players that has caught the attention of manager Philippe Clement is Netherlands U21 international Million Manhoef, according to reports.

Manhoef is a 22-year-old winger - who can also be deployed as a full back. He has made 71 appearances for Dutch side Vittese since making his debut in 2020 and is now regarded as one of the club’s most important attacking players.

The youngster’s pace and creativity have caught the eyes of a number of teams in Europe. TEAMTalk claims that Leicester City, Rangers and Feyernoord are all admirers of the player who could move for a cut price fee in January.

The outlet explains that Vitesse are currently struggling with financial issues which has led to further focus on the player by other clubs. Vitesse are currently bottom of the Eredivisie with just 11 points from their opening 16 games, the team has largely been reliant on the output of Mahoef - who has scored 12 of his team’s four goals this term.

Despite his importance TeamTalk adds that a fee of around £3m should be enough to secure Manhoef’s services - putting the player well within Rangers’ price range. The Gers’ new Director of Football Nils Kloppen is believed to be a huge admirer of the player and it is reported that he will push hard to try and make the deal happen.