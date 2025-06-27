Rangers are eyeing up a former Europa league winning striker and a new club has entered the race to sign a Celtic superstar

Former Barcelona and Newcastle United striker Luuk de Jong has reportedly expressed an interest in moving to Rangers this summer as he explores the prospect of one last foreign adventure.

The 34-year-old forward, who was capped 39 times for Netherlands at international level, is out of contract with PSV Eindhoven after captaining the side to their second Eredvisie title in a row, scoring 18 times in 47 appearances across the season while also contributing 13 assists.

It takes his overall trophy tally to 15 for his career and means he has now lifted six league titles over the course of his career in the Eredevisie, including five across two spells with PSV Eindhoven and one in the early years of his career when he played under Steve McClaren at FC Twente.

Luuk de Jong ‘open’ to new challenge

Luuk de Jong is expected to leave PSV Eindhoven for the second time after scoring 74 goals in 134 games in total during his most recent stint at the Philips Stadion. De Telegraaf reports that boss Peter Bosz is planning to make rising talent Ricardo Pepi his first-choice striker next season, in a bid to freshen up the team, sparking speculation that de Jong will take on a new challenge this summer at another European club.

Rangers are in the market for a striker this summer, with Hamza Igamane edging closer to a switch to Lille and Cyriel Dessers also attracting interest from Greek side AEK Athens.De Jong's experience could make him a strong target for Rangers. He’s notably a two-time Eredvisie Golden Boot winner and has been named in the Team of the Season on four separate occasions.

The 34-year-old helped Sevilla achieve Europa League glory in 2019/20 and did a solid job on loan at Barcelona by scoring six times in 21 league appearances. However, his only previous taste of British football was unsuccessful south of the border as he failed to score in 12 league appearances for a mid-table Newcastle side towards the end of the 2013/14 season. But 11 years have passed since then and the striker has proven he’s more than capable of scoring goals at a high level.

Serie A side begin negotiations to sign Celtic playmaker

Rising Serie A side Como FC are believed to be planning an ambitious swoop to try and sign Celtic winger Nicolas Kuhn ahead of competitors such as RB Leipzig, Newcastle United and Brentford. Como finished 10th in Serie A in their first season back in the top-flight for 21 years after investing heavily on new recruits under the stewardship of manager Cesc Fabregas, who also owns a share in the football club.

The Lombardy-based outfit have previously shown intent by signing the likes of Raphael Varane, Sergi Roberto, Pepe Reina and Andrea Belotti among others and also have former Tottenham wonderkid Dele Alli on their books.

Sky Italia understands negotiations are ongoing between Celtic and Como. Although the Scottish champions are determined to try and keep the player on board after his impressive performances last season.