A look back at the most expensive signings in the history of Celtic and Rangers

Rangers and Celtic are the two biggest and most successful clubs in the history of Scottish football and both have spent their fair share of money on talented stars over the years.

Celtic Park has been the home of many of the league’s most talented footballers, including Henrik Larsson and Chris Sutton as well as more recent talents like Odsonne Édouard and Portuguese winger Jota. Meanwhile, Ibrox has welcomed the likes of Mikel Arteta, Giovanni van Bronckhorst and recent interim boss Barry Ferguson through the doors in years gone by.

Celtic and Rangers have shared the league title between them since 1985 and have shown no signs of changing that pattern this summer after introducing a whole host of talented stars to their squads.

Both have the biggest budgets in the division by a considerable distance and are regulars in the Champions League and Europa League. But who is the most expensive footballer to have signed for one of Glasgow’s elite? Here we take a look back through the archives to countdown the most expensive footballers in the history of Celtic and Rangers and where they are now.

The 12 players Celtic and Rangers paid the highest transfer fees for

12. Auston Trusty: Sheffield United to Celtic - £6m (2024)- Scottish champions Celtic splashed the cash to sign USA international Auston Trusty from Sheffield United after the South Yorkshire side were relegated from the Premier League. The 26-year-old played 40 times across all competitions and is preparing for his second season with the Hoops.

11. John Hartson: Coventry City to Celtic - £6m (2001) - Former Arsenal striker John Hartson joined Celtic from Coventry City shortly after the Sky Blues’ relegation from the Premier League. He helped Martin O’Neil’s side defend the league title in his debut season and reached the final of the UEFA Cup a year later. The Welshman lifted three titles, two Scottish Cups and one League Cup before departing in 2006, scoring a combined 106 goals in 198 games.

These days, he works as a pundit for the likes of Sky Sports and Premier Sports among others, sharing his views on both the Scottish Premiership and Premier League on a regular basis.

10. Chris Sutton: Chelsea to Celtic - £6m (2000)

- Former Premier League winner Chris Sutton is another example of a former Celtic striker that has turned his hand to punditry with the majority of his work now coming for Sky Sports after a stint with TNT Sport. Signed for £6m as something of a gamble after a poor stint at Chelsea, Sutton proved to be one the best in the business throughout his six season in Glasgow scoring 84 times in 197 matches while winning eight major honours, including a treble in his debut season.

9. Cameron Carter-Vickers: Tottenham to Celtic - £6m (2022) - Tottenham academy graduate Cameron Carter-Vickers arrived in 2022 after a successful loan spell with the Hoops under Ange Postecoglou. He remains a key figure in the heart of defence and is preparing for his fifth season at Parkhead.

8. Jota: Benfica to Celtic - £6.4m (2022) - Jota lit up Scottish football in his first season at the club while on loan from Portugal and was pivotal to helping the Hoops win a treble in his second campaign after becoming a permanent addition.

His pace, skill and technical qualities earned him a £25m move to Saudi Arabia which didn’t work out before an equally disappointing time at Rennes in Ligue 1. He’s now back at Celtic and has taken off from where he left off with four goals in his first 11 league games.However, a serious ACL injury looks set to derail next season as he fights to regain form and fitness.

7.Michael Ball: Everton to Rangers - £6.5m (2001) - Michael Ball was a big money signing from Everton. His time at Ibrox was hampered by injuries but he was able to lift one Premiership title and one League Cup before departing for PSV Eindhoven in 2005. The one-time England international retired in 2011 after a brief spell at Leicester City.

6. Ryan Kent: Liverpool to Rangers - £7m (2019) - Ryan Kent was a key player in Steven Gerrard's title winning team in 2020/21 and a catalyst in helping the Light Blues reach the Europa League final a year later. Blessed with tremendous speed and agility, in full flow he was a huge threat on the wing. He left on a free transfer in 2022/23 after a less impactful final season, struggled to make the grade at Fenerbahce and is now playing in the USA with Seattle Sounders.

5. Christopher Jullien: Toulouse to Celtic - £7m (2019) - Christopher Jullien won a treble in his debut season at Celtic after arriving from France and showed signs of being a solid player in his debut season. However, injuries derailed his progress and he never really looked like breaking back into the team under Ange Postecoglou before departing for less than 10 percent of the transfer fee in 2022. He’s now playing in the second tier of French football with Montpellier.

4. Adam Idah: Norwich City to Celtic (2024) - Republic of Ireland international Adam Idah arrived at Celtic after a solid six month loan spell which saw him score nine times including the winner in the Scottish Cup final. He’s had a mixed first full season, scoring 20 in 54 games across all competitions and will hope to become a more consistent starter next term.

3. Odsonne Édouard: Paris Saint-Germain to Celtic - £9m (2018) - Celtic took a gamble on PSG prospect Odsonne Edourard after a solid loan spell and it more than paid off as he scored an impressive 87 goals in 179 matches across all competitions. He went on to join Crystal Palace for £14m but never quite hit the heights he did at Parkhead. He spent last season on loan at Leicester City, suffering relegation and only making four league appearances without scoring a single goal.

2. Arne Engels: FC Augsburg to Celtic: £10.8m (2024)- The most expensive player in Celtic history is Belgian international Arne Engles. He joined last summer and has made 54 appearances, scoring 10 and contributing 13 assists. He’s shown signs of promise but hasn’t quite replaced Matt O’Riley’s output just yet.

1. Tore Andre Flo: Chelsea to Rangers: £12m (2000) - For nearly a quarter of a decade, Tore Andre Flo has held the record for being the most expensive footballer in the history of Scottish football.

He joined Dick Advocaat’s side midway through the 2000/01 season and narrowly missed out on the title in his first term. The Norweigen came back firing with an impressive 18 goals in 30 league appearances as the team won both the Scottish Cup and League Cup - notably scoring in the final of the latter against Ayr United. Flo never won the Premiership title in Scotland and left to join Sunderland in 2002 for around £6.5m.