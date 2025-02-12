A Celtic parallel could meet the Rangers boss if he were to return, it’s suggested.

A former Rangers star has been left pondering whether an ex-Ibrox boss would face the same heat as Brendan Rodgers, with debate beginning over his possible return.

Talk has been rife in the last few days of Philippe Clement’s future in Govan. A 1-0 loss to Queen’s Park in the Scottish Cup has sent them tumbling out of the competition at the last 16 stage to a lower league club at home, and rage has been furious.

Some fans have turned on the Belgian boss but Rangers have hit the radio silence button in the wake of a sobering loss. Despite Clement still being in situ, there is already talk of who the possible list of replacements would be and Steven Gerrard’s name has not been far away from such discussion after leaving Al Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia.

The Liverpool icon guided the club to title glory in 2021 and it’s the only Premiership crown they have lifted since returning to the top flight. Ex-star Danny Wilson wonders if the same raised eyebrows that some Celtic fans met Brendan Rodgers with for his second go at Parkhead would greet Gerrard.

A portion of Hoops supporters were not happy with the way Rodgers left for Leicester City but a double, Champions League progress and the hunt for a Treble has won them back around. Wilson still has some Rangers doubts for Gerrard as he was discussed as a possible next manager of the club candidate.

The former defender told Open Goal: “I think maybe a group [of fans] that would want him back but I think there is a group as well that, [because of] the circumstances in which he left, they wouldn’t want him back.

“[Brendan Rodgers] has obviously gone back and won a lot of them over. But there’s always that minority who will hold it against him, and I think Gerrard would be in the same boat if he was to go back.

“If he’s coming in from being on a good run, there is maybe that more acceptance. But he’s not went away and done great so people will probably be thinking; ‘Let’s go and do something completely different’.”