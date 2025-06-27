Rangers are pushing to sign a defender while a Celtic star attracts interest from a top European side

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers manager Russell Martin has reportedly been given the green light to try and sign highly-rated Peterborough United defender Emmanuel Fernandez this summer.

The Light Blues are looking to kick off their new era under 49ers Enterprises with plenty of signings that can take the team forward after a feeble attempt at winning the title last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ibrox side notably conceded 41 goals from 38 league games last season, marking their worst defensive record in seven years when the club leaked 55 goals in 38 matches during the 2017/18 season.

Rangers hold talks with Emmanuel Fernandez

Football Insider understands that Rangers have entered into negotiations with Peterborough United over a move for 23-year-old centre back Emmanuel Fernandez.

The defender came through the academy at Premier League side Brentford before beginning his professional career at Gillingham in 2018. He never made it as a regular with the Kent-based side and gained experience at the likes of Sheppey United and Margate at non-league level before earning a free transfer to Peterborough in 2021. Fernandez had to be patient for opportunities after going out on loan at Spalding United and Barnet, but emerged as a first team player for the POsh during the 2023/24 season when he made 18 appearances across all competitions.

However, last season proved to be his most successful to date as he racked up 42 appearances across all competitions while scoring five league goals. He formed part of the side which won the EFL Trophy against the odds for the second year in a row while comfortably avoiding relegation despite a lacklustre start. The 6ft 4in defender is under contract at the Weston Homes Stadium until 2027, having signed his most recent extension in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RB Leipzig target Celtic playmaker

Celtic winger Nicolas Kuhn is reported to be a top target for German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig. The Saxony-based outfit finished last season in seventh position and are targeting huge improvements after a disappointing campaign which saw them miss out on Europa League qualification while also falling short in the league-phase of the Champions League.

Kuhn was on the books at Leipzig as a youngster between 2015 and 2018 although he never represented the club at senior level. The former German Under-21 international notably treated Celtic to one of their most famous nights last season when he found the net against Leipzig during a 3-1 win at Parkhead.

The 25-year-old is believed to be valued at around £15m after a successful season which saw him score 21 goals and contribute 15 assists in 51 appearances across all competitions.

However, former Hoops midfielder Simon Donnelly has warned the club about the potential risks of letting him go. He told Clyde Superscoreboard: "You can't argue about his season and his numbers. "There was a period where he was attracting a lot of interest because he was doing so well in the Champions League, scoring goals, performing well, and then I thought his form dipped a little bit towards the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But when you look from a wide player, I think his goals and assists were very, very good.At one point, I think he was pushing Daizen Maeda for Player of the Year. Maeda just kept going, he was consistent right through.

"I don't know how I feel about it. Jota is going to be a little bit away through injury. I'm not sure. It's one of those ones, careful what you wish for. Can you get somebody to come in and have that many assists and goals, right from the off? We don't know.

“Kuhn had a slow start the season before, so we'll wait and see. They will be doing a lot of work in the background.Wide players are the ones that have been linked, so they are obviously looking in that area again. Whether they know Kuhn's away, time will tell.”