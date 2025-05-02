Rangers vs Celtic referee and VAR appointments ahead of Old Firm Derby clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rangers and Celtic play for the final time in the 2025/26 season this weekend

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers face Celtic on Sunday afternoon in their upcoming Scottish Premiership. The Gers have won their last two clashes against their rivals. They will be hoping to make it three wins on the spin this weekend.

The Hoops have already won the title and will be hoping to beat their upcoming opponents for the first time in 2025. Brendan Rodgers’ side won 5-0 away at Dundee United last time out. Therefore, they should be in confident mood as they gear up to play at Ibrox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referee appointed for Rangers vs Celtic

Nick Walsh has been appointed as the referee for Rangers vs Celtic. Meanwhile, Frank Connor and Dougie Potter will be the assistant referees. Andrew Dallas will be on VAR duties.

Rangers have nothing to play for now but will be looking to beat Celtic again. They have enjoyed themselves against them recently and will want to give their fans something to cheer about again. The Gers will be hoping to challenge for the title next term.

They have a takeover bubbling away behind the scenes. Barry Ferguson remains in caretaker charge until a permanent successor for Philippe Clement in found. The club’s hierarchy will be weighing up their options.

As for Celtic, they have a big summer ahead and have the chance to bring in some new faces. They also have the opportunity to let some players head out the exit door to free up space and funds. Rodgers will want his team to pip Rangers to top spot again in 12 months time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Walsh’s controversial Rangers Mohamed Diomande call

Walsh controversially ignored VAR advice earlier in this campaign when he sent off Mohamed Diomande against Dundee United. He gave the midfielder a red card for what he adjudged to be a slap. However, the decision was successful appealed by the Gers.

Don Robertson, who was on VAR duties, felt it wasn’t a sending off along with both of his assistants. Nevertheless, Walsh stuck to his guns and didn’t change his mind. Referees chief Willie Collum said: "We've had lots of discussion about this incident. We've coached the match officials that we don't think it's a red card.

"We agree with the viewpoint that the VAR talks about when assessing the incident about excessive force, brutality. Is there contact in the face? Is it negligible? So for us here, we prefer a yellow card. The referee goes to the monitor, he's entitled to stick with his decision and for him there is a slap. For us, we would prefer though a yellow card for this action. What I want to be clear about is there's a clear action.

"There's also a clear action by the Dundee United player as well and potentially the best outcome here is a yellow card for either player for the aggressive action of both players that happens after an initial free kick is awarded. But for us, this incident doesn't have excessive force, it doesn't have brutality and the contact, you know, is negligible if any.”