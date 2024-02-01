Watch more of our videos on Shots!

January transfer deadline day is renowned for frantic activity and last minute deals as teams try to assemble the strongest possible squads for the second half of the season.

In today’s market with the implications of financial fair play it is particularly important that teams be strategic when offloading players and we could see a few sales at Celtic as they look to fund a potential high profile signing in the final hours.

David Turnbull is thought to be one of the player’s at risk of a departure from Celtic Park and BBC Sport sources understand that Championship outfit Cardiff City are closing in on a £2m deal for the 24-year-old - whose contract is due to expire in the summer.

Winger Mikey Johnston, who has largely been on the fringes of the first team in recent years, is also poised for a loan move to the Championship with play-off chasers West Brom leading the race for his services, according to the Express and Star.

Johnston has played just nine times in the league this season and has registered two goals. He previously spent the entirety of last term on loan at Portuguese outfit Vitória S.C.

Ex-Rangers man set for deadline day move to major European club

Ryan Kent has struggled for form and confidence since his departure from Ibrox and has been limited to just seven league appearances for Fenerbache with six of those coming from the bench.

The 27-year-old has been frozen out of the first team setup in Istanbul and is desperate to find a new club to revitalise his career. The likes of Dinamo Zagreb and Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq have been linked with the player’s services, but it is now expected that Kent will make a late move to European giants Lazio, according to Fabrizio Romano

The transfer guru tweeted: “Lazio are set to sign Ryan Kent on loan deal from Fenerbahçe. Agreement in place, including buy option clause.

Medical tests booked in order to sign contracts soon.”