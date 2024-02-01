Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has enjoyed a productive first transfer window at Ibrox with the arrivals of Fabio Silva and Mohamed Dimonade.

The Gers remain one of the busiest clubs in the division on deadline day and it is expected that the Light Blues will add at least one more name to their squad in the form of Colombian prospect Oscar Cortes.

The RC Lens winger travelled back to Europe earlier this week having been granted permission to leave his nation’s U23 camp in Venezuela.

Rangers chiefs are hoping to complete a loan move for the youngster today in a deal which is also likely to include an option to buy in the summer. Cortes made a £4m move to Lens in the summer, but has made just four league appearances in the last six months, scoring just one goal.

Exit-linked striker Cryriel Dessers is expected to remain at Ibrox beyond the January transfer window despite reports of a move back to Italy.

Desserts arrived at Rangers during the summer transfer window for a fee of around £4m. The Nigerian has just started to show signs of promise after an initial slow start, but has still caught the interest of both Torino and Hellas Verona as they battle to avoid the drop from the Italian top-flight.

The Daily Record understands that Torino have pulled out of the race to sign Dessers, while Verona, who were initially interested, have now turned their attention to alternative strikers in the form of Andre Silva of Real Sociedad and Karol Swiderski of Charlotte FC.