Gordon Strachan has shared his view on Rangers’ proposed takeover

The 2025/26 season is expected to mark the dawn of a new era at Ibrox as the 49ers close in on their takeover of Rangers football club.

The Glasgow heavyweights have won the Scottish title a staggering 55 times while also winning 34 Scottish Cups and 28 League Cups with the most recent of those coming under the now departed Philippe Clement last term.

However, the 49ers are set to inherit a Rangers side that at this moment is a long way off the quality of Celtic, who with a win on derby day this Sunday could extend the gap at the top of the table to a staggering 19 points.

Decisions both on and off the field have cost the Gers in recent seasons, but with the imminent takeover comes a fresh sense that anything is possible for Rangers once again as they look to try and establish themselves as the top dogs in Scottish football. And former Celtic boss Gordon Strachan believes it is exactly what the Ibrox side need at this moment in time after a treacherous domestic campaign.

Gordon Strachan comments on pending Rangers takeover

Ex-Celtic boss Gordon Strachan, who also starred for Leeds United during their 1992 title-winning campaign, believes the takeover will give the club a much-needed injection of leadership and direction after a period of mismanagement.

The former Scotland coach has been highly critical of the current regime and told Glasgow World on behalf of makthavare.se: “With leadership and direction, any Rangers fan would love that just now. I think that's what they need: leadership and direction.“Because over the last couple of years, nobody knows who's leading that club. Nobody who knows the chairman, chief exec, nobody's got a clue. Who's the shareholders? I don't know. Who owns most of it? I've no idea. Everyone comes in and leaves too quickly.”

Rangers takeover latest

Rangers Review have reported that the multi-million-pound transaction is on course to be completed by the end of May. They claim that high-level negotiations continue behind the scenes after discussions over the blockbuster move initially started in October. The Rangers takeover deal has apparently moved a step closer to completion after the key parties received their first tranche of the legal paperwork. This is required to bring about regime change at Ibrox as confirmed by the initial article.

Sky Sports broke the news earlier this month that a deal for Rangers to be taken over by hugely experienced US investors Cavenagh and Marathe has been ‘agreed in principle’. It’s claimed that that a period of due diligence is currently taking place as legal paperwork is drawn up, while conversations have also taken place around guaranteed future investment, with the final figure to be determined based on variables such as progression in Europe and player trading. Should the US group finalise terms with the current major shareholders and take 51 per cent, they will take full control of the boardroom.