Celtic hope to take another step closer to a domestic treble when they take on relegation strugglers St Johnstone in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

The Hoops have already won the League Cup this season and are just one point away from securing their status as Scottish champions for the fourth year in a row after a 5-1 triumph over Kilmarnock.

Brendan Rodgers’ side will be huge favourites to come out on top against a team with just eight league wins all season but will be wary of the threat posed by Simo Valakari’s side, who proved earlier in the season against the Hoops that they are capable of an upset.

It marks an important phase of the season for Celtic as they look to end their stellar campaign on a high while also proving to Rodgers that they are capable of being a part of the team for the 2025/26 season after the former Leicester boss hinted at wholesale changes.

Elsewhere, Rangers, whose best nights have largely come in Europe this season, will hope to keep the gap at the top as respectable as possible as they look to build confidence and momentum ahead of a transformative summer under new ownership.

Rangers make decision over future of 23-time international

The 49ers Enterprise Group are closing in on the acquisition of Rangers but one player that is unlikely to be a part of the new project is thought to be Tom Lawrence.

The 23-time Wales international, who recently returned to the international set-up under Craig Bellamy, is out of contract in the summer and is unlikely to be handed an extension, according to Football Insider. The outlet explains that Lawrence along with Ianis Hagi and Leon Balogun could all move on in the summer to pastures new.

Lawrence arrived from Derby County under Giovanni Van Bronckhorst but struggled for form with just 12 goals in 66 appearances across all competitions. Mail Sport understands a return to the EFL is likely with League One promotion candidates Wrexham reportedly weighing up a move.

Celtic loanee on track for double league title

Forgotten Celtic star Luis Palma is expected to fill his cabinet with two league winners medals this season after making the loan move to Olympiakos in January. The Honduras international was a key part of Brendan Rodgers’ title triumph last year, but failed to start a league game for the Hoops after October due to fitness and poor form.

He made eight league appearances for Celtic before moving to Greece where he has also struggled for minutes, with just two league starts and three substitute appearances.

It’s not been a great campaign at all for Palma on an individual basis but in terms of silverware he’ll collect plenty of prizes. Olympiacos sealed the Greek Super League title on Sunday with a 1-0 win over AEK Athens. He was an unused sub for the crunch clash, watching on as Ayoub El Kaabi hit the title-winning goal.As it stands, Celtic are one point off securing the league title which means Palma will be entitled to two league winners medals.