Bojan Miovski in action against Rangers

Rangers are set for a busy summer in the transfer market.

Mark Hateley believes that Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland and Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski will be in Rangers thoughts this summer.

The pair were amongst the Premiership’s top marksmen last season, and are likely to attract attention in the transfer window. Rangers could be in the market for a striker to help ease the load on Cyriel Dessers, who lead the line for most of the season.

Legendary Ibrox striker Hateley thinks there are four positions that his former club must strengthen in, and that the pair currently with Premiership rivals could be swooped for. When asked if Shankland Miovski should be in Rangers thoughts, he said in quotes shared by the Daily Record: “Yeah, I think all those sort of players will be in the thinking.

“I think it’s key areas again. When you’re looking for an overall rebuild and a different structure, going forward, it needs to be all levels through the football club. Academy director and obviously recruitment. It’s the centre half, central midfield, providers and goal scorers.

“Miovski and Shankland, they all fit into that group. Obviously they score goals at this level, which is important, but you’ve got to be careful of what you bring in. Because I think invariably you’re looking at the domestic league of, you know, being able to negotiate your way and navigate your way through that league.

“It’s the European situation that you’ve got too, so you’ve got to look for players that have got to be able to go to that level and at that level, I think you’re looking at a different price bracket.