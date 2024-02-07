Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kris Boyd is surprised that former club Rangers or Celtic didn't make a move for Bojan Miovski in the January transfer window.

The Aberdeen star netted the leveller in a 1-1 draw with Brendan Rodgers' side at the weekend. He shrugged off Connor Goldson on Wednesday to score a fine goal against the Light Blues, although his team eventually lost 2-1.

Celtic were linked with making a move for him in the winter window. Intense rumours surrounding a striker were present at Rangers but the talk around Ibrox concerned Hearts' Lawrence Shankland.

Former Ibrox striker Boyd, speaking on Sky Sports, thinks the North Macedonian international has all the ingredients of a top level forward. That's why he is surprised neither Glasgow side made a move for him.

He said: "He knows if there is an opportunity between the sticks, he is going to put the ball in the net. It's refreshing.

"As soon as he is in that area, he is relaxed. You look at Rangers and Celtic, I'm surprised none of them have went and got him.

"I think finances. Rangers spent a lot in the summer on that top end of the pitch and it didn't quite work."

Ex-Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis knows the forward's worth to the Pittodrie cause. He thinks it could cost as much as £8m, in his opinion, for Miovski.