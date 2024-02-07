Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rangers legend Neil McCann senses Celtic are feeling the title race heat.

Rabbi Matondo and Todd Cantwell goals sealed a 2-1 win for Philippe Clement's side in the Premiership on Tuesday. It moved them level with Brendan Rodgers' side ahead of the Hoops facing Hibs on Wednesday.

Clement arrived with a gap to bridge on the champions, which he has narrowed significantly. His team have a game in hand over Celtic.

Former Ibrox star McCann senses pressure building in Glasgow's east-end, with fans unhappy with the board after a quiet January transfer window.

He told Sportscene when asked how much pressure the latest Rangers win puts Celtic under: "Big pressure. It is big pressure.

"I said on Saturday that the tension is starting to rise within Celtic. I don't think their performances have been great.

"There has been unrest with the fans in terms of the performances the team are putting on. I feel momentum is on Rangers' side.

"Going away to a Hibs team, Celtic, who had a really poor first 45 minutes at Easter Road (against St Mirren on Saturday). They need a reaction but the pressure is firmly on their shoulders now, Celtic.

The former winger also sesnes a fruitful partnership forming between goalscorer Matondo and another Ibrox star. He added: "Matondo did really well down the left.

"Nice and direct, from kick-off really. He is forming a bit of a partnership with Ridvan Yilmaz. A really good 45 minutes from him."