The latest transfer headlines for Celtic and Rangers ahead of the weekend.

The summer transfer window continues to churn out exciting and head-turning rumours as Celtic and Rangers navigate their way through the market.

Both Glasgow sides are strengthening their ranks this summer, with Rangers particularly keen to land with a splash once the Scottish Premiership returns.

With manager Russell Martin at the hilt and new owners overseeing the business, the Gers are looking to make this window count as they focus on closing the gap between them and their Old Firm rivals.

Ahead of the weekend, we’ve rounded up the latest transfer stories and rumours linked with Celtic and Rangers.

Russell Martin eyes third Bournemouth ace for Rangers

Rangers are using new manager Martin’s connections to further bolster their squad ahead of the new season. Having already signed Max Aarons and Joe Rothwell from Premier League side Bournemouth, the Light Blues could be knocking on the door once again for a third recruit.

According to Sky Sports, ‘the door has opened’ for a potential move to Ibrox for winger David Brooks. The 27-year-old is now into the last year of his contract with the Cherries and looks to be moving on this summer before he becomes a free agent.

Brooks had been linked with a move to EFL Championship side West Brom but with reports that a deal is now off the table, Rangers could swoop in and facilitate a reunion between the player and Martin.

The pair worked together at Southampton when Brooks signed on a loan deal in January 2024. The two have previously spoken of their ‘mutual admiration’ for each other.

Kyogo linked with England move after nightmare spell

After Celtic signed off on the sale of Kyogo Furuhashi, many questioned the reasoning behind the decision to offload such an influential player.

The Japanese international was sold to Rennes during the January window for £10 million, leaving a lot of fans and pundits scratching their heads. Kyogo started the first half of the 2024/25 season in fine form but made the switch to France towards the end of January.

Now, just six months after his arrival, the 30-year-old is close to being moved on again and ending a nightmare spell at his new club. According to L’Equipe, Kyogo is ‘getting closer’ to signing for EFL Championship side Birmingham City, following their recent promotion.

Rennes and the Blues are said to be in ‘very advanced negotiations’ over a deal that could see the Ligue 1 side make back what they paid Celtic for Kyogo’s signature. Should a move come to fruition, the forward will be reunited with compatriot and former Celtic teammate Tomoki Iwata.

Since his move to Rennes, Kyogo has been seriously limited with playing opportunities. The Japanese star made just six league appearances and only one of them came as a start. He did not manage to score a goal during his debut season with Rennes.