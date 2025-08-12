Rangers and Celtic hit with significant blow in pursuit of £13 million star

Celtic and Rangers are both at risk of being priced out of this mutual transfer target.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic and Rangers often find themselves interested in the same players when it comes to the transfer window. Both sides are eager to improve their squads before the summer market slams shut and unsurprisingly, the two Glasgow rivals are in the frame for the same target.

Kassoum Ouattara of Monaco has appeared on both clubs’ radars recently but they could be priced out of a deal altogether based on the latest updates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 20-year-old is under contract with the Ligue 1 side until 2028, so they are under no real pressure to cash in this window if the price isn’t right. That being said, their asking price is likely to be too high for either Celtic or Rangers to meet.

Celtic and Rangers risk being priced out of £13m star

According to Football Insider, Rangers are considering stepping up their interest in the Monaco defender as we enter the final weeks of the transfer window.

Earlier this month, the outlet reported that both the Light Blues and their Old Firm rivals had registered interest Ouattara. However, what could have been a tug of war between the two Scottish giants now looks to see both miss out on a deal.

Monaco have reportedly set their asking price at £13 million for the 20-year-old, which is believed to be too far out of reach as far as cash offers go. Both Celtic and Rangers are only interested in signing Ouattara on loan this summer, which could omit them from the conversation with other clubs ‘willing to spend more up front’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers in particular are said to be ‘reluctant’ to spend such a significant amount on just one player, having already forked out in excess of a reported £16 million this window. With other areas of the squad also in need of some attention, it’s unlikely the Gers will sanction such a high fee for one transfer.

Rangers and Celtic target ‘too pricy’ for their budgets

Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke shed some light on the current situation involving Ouattara and the Glasgows clubs.

“Ouattara is somebody who has emerged on their radar. Right now, the big question mark is whether it would be a loan or a permanent deal,” he said of Rangers’ interest in particular.

“I think if it’s a permanent deal that Monaco are only considering, that might just be too pricy for both Rangers and Celtic. I think they’re looking for around £13 million for the player if they are to sell him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Right now that’s probably too rich for Rangers, so they’ll be looking to bring him in on loan if that’s something Monaco are open to. There will be a lot of competition for him as well; French sides Toulouse, Metz, and also Dutch Champions PSV have been looking at him.

“It’s not going to be a straightforward deal for Rangers or Celtic, but it’s definitely a position both clubs are looking at as they want to strengthen their options.”