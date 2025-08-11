New transfer updates for Celtic and Rangers following the latest Scottish Premiership results.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic extended the points gap between them and Rangers at the weekend with their second win of the Scottish Premiership season against Aberdeen. Their Glasgow rivals were forced to settle for another draw after a stoppage time James Tavernier penalty rescued a point against Dundee.

Already, Celtic are one of just two teams with maximum points on the board so far, with Hearts the only other club to keep a win streak going. The Jambos are leading the standings on goal difference after their latest 3-2 win over Dundee United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As both Celtic and Rangers continue to assess their options on the transfer window, we’ve rounded up some of the latest rumours to start your week off.

Rangers target ‘pushing’ to secure Ibrox move

Rangers will receive a morale boost if they are able to finalise their latest pending summer transfer. As Russell Martin looks to improve a stuttered start to his Ibrox chapter, the Light Blues are closing in on another new signing.

Talks between Rangers and top target Nobel Mendy have been accelerating recently and according to the latest updates, the player has made Glasgow his destination of choice.

According to transfer specialist Sacha Tavolieri, the Real Betis defender has chosen to join Rangers over La Liga rivals Rayo Vallecano. In an update on social media, Tavolieri has reported that Betis have entered ‘exclusive talks’ to agree a deal with the Light Blues, with Mendy ‘pushing’ for the move to be finalised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Record Sport has also offered an update on the situation, reporting that Rangers are set to agree a €4 million (£3.4m) deal for Mendy’s signature. The 20-year-old has been weighing up his options and has opted for a move to Ibrox over league rivals Vallecano.

Mendy ‘has set his heart’ on linking with Martin’s side as they look to push on from their disappointing start to the season.

Celtic target ‘opens door’ to £4.3 million move

Another defender being linked with a move to Glasgow is Etienne Youte of French side Le Havre. The 23-year-old has ‘thrown open the door’ to a potential Celtic move after revealing he will consider a move away if the right offer comes in for him this summer.

Reports in France claim Celtic are among the likes of Anderlecht and Besiktas who have entered the race to try and sign Youte before the transfer deadline, which is approaching quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defender is now into the final 12 months of his contract with the Ligue 1 side, who will reportedly accept an offer of €5 million (£4.3m) for his signature, should it land on their table.

In an interview with Paris Normadie (via Record Sport), Youte said: “I know now that I have to be patient before making a decision. For the moment, I'm here and I feel good within this group. I'm preparing for the season.

“If there are interesting offers for me and for the club, we will find an agreement together.”