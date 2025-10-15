Celtic and Rangers have a number of televised football matches to look forward to in the coming months. | Getty/ Canva

All the live Celtic and Rangers matches fans need to watch out for during the festive period

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A combined total of five matches involving Glasgow heavyweights Celtic and Rangers have been selected for live TV coverage over the course of the festive season. Both sides are currently trailing Hearts in the Premiership title race and will be desperate to build momentum after failing to hit the heights of years gone by.

Celtic sit second in the table and despite being unbeaten in the league, have been criticised for lacking a real attacking threat. They’ve failed to score in five matches across all competitions this term, including twice in the Premiership and have found the net just 11 times which is half the amount they had managed at the same stage last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hoops remain favourites to defend the league title for the fifth successive season but have been criticised for an underwhelming transfer window after allowing Nicolas Kuhn and Adam Idah to depart over the summer. They’ll be keen to see more from a number of their new signings and a number of fan favourites that are yet to click into gear and produce their best form.

Meanwhile, Rangers don’t yet know who will be in the dugout to replace Russell Martin after a calamitous start to the league campaign. The Light Blues were expected to hit the ground running under their new owners but have so far gone backwards, winning just one of their seven league matches.

Celtic’s additional live matches confirmed

According to the official Scottish Premiership website, Celtic have three additional live matches to look forward to over the festive period.

Their away trip to St Mirren on Saturday 22 November is televised at 8pm on Sky Sports. Eight days later their trip to Hibs is also going to be shown on TV. That clash in the capital took place at noon on Sunday 30 November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic also have one more live midweek game to look forward to. They face Dundee United away on Wednesday 17 December at 8pm on Sky Sports.

Rangers’ additional live matches confirmed

Rangers’ home clash with Dundee is set to be shown live on Sky Sports on Sunday 9 November at 3pm. They will likely have a new manager in the dugout by the time that fixtures rolls round, with Kevin Muscat and Danny Rohl being the hot favourites to succeed Russell Martin at present.

The Gers can also look forward to a live match against Aberdeen at home on Tuesday 6 January at 8pm. That fixture was initially expected to be played in November but has been shifted to a later date after Rangers defeated Hibs to earn a spot in the semi-final of the League Cup. It was one of just five wins Martin managed in the Rangers dugout and his only win against top-flight Scottish opposition in front of the Ibrox faithful.

Rangers are 11 points adrift of Hearts at the top of the table after seven matches but will hope to be in a much more healthy position by the time that fixtures comes around.