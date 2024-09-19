Hearts' Blair Spittal and Rangers' John Souttar in action | SNS Group

A Rangers and Celtic rival could be set for seismic change

A Scottish football pundit reckons Hearts investment could sent shivers up Rangers and Celtic spines.

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom is in talks over an investment deal worth up to £10m in the Tynecastle club. It would see Hearts adopt Bloom’s Starlizard sports analysis tech that has transformed Brighton into a solid and impressive Premier League club. It’s also shot Union St-Gilloise back into the spotlight in Belgium and sparked runs in Europe.

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd thinks the investment could be big for Scottish football, and that Hearts getting a boost should have alarm bells ringing for Rangers and Celtic. He told Sky Sports: "It’s an interesting one for Scottish football. A lot of people will look to Tony Bloom and straight away go to Brighton and look at the recruitment there.

"Listen, you can't look at Hearts and say they're going to be on the same page in terms of recruitment with Brighton. But where you can look is Union St-Gilloise in Belgium and their rise under Tony Bloom and other people connected with the football club there, they've come up and caused problems to the big ones.

"If I was Rangers or Celtic I would be worried about this appointment. It's easy to turn around and a lot of people just say: ‘Oh we'll go and throw loads of money at it’, but Tony Bloom is a shrewd, shrewd man.

"You look at the job he's doing at Brighton, you look at the influence he's obviously had at Union St-Gilloise and if I'm Hearts, I'm biting their hand off for this. The recruitment side of it could be a lot better, but Hearts are an attractive club, they can get in players that can go and challenge Rangers or Celtic.

"There's potential at Hearts to go and challenge Rangers or Celtic, you only need to look at the recruitment from the two clubs that Tony Bloom is already involved in. This could be a big thing for Scottish football."