Transfer news on Rangers’ Champions League rivals and Celtic’s latest signing

Rangers are set to face Panathinaikos in a Champions League qualifier match, as the Greek side head to Ibrox for the first leg on July 22nd. The Shamrocks appear not to be downing any tools until the tie is over, as they turn down £17m offer for star man.

Across the city, Celtic have strengthened their attack, with the signing of 19 year old Fulham striker, Callum Osmand, who “can’t wait to get started” in a Hoops jersey. Osmand joins the list of Celtic arrivals including Kieran Tierney, Benjamin Nygren and Ross Doohan, as Brendan Rodgers continues to bolster his squad over the summer.

With upcoming qualifiers and new squad additions, it marks a crucial stage in the window for both sides of Glasgow. Here’s some of the latest news on both Rangers and Celtic:

Panathinaikos turn down offer ahead of Ibrox clash

According to the Daily Record, Fiorentina have had a bid of £17m rejected for striker, Fotis Ionnadis. The 25 year old netted 15 times last season and has also been an ever present in the Greek National Team.

The rejected bid shows the Greek side are prioritising the Champions League, as they prepare for their second qualifying round match against Rangers. The Greens haven’t qualified for the tournament in almost fifteen years.

It is because of this, Panathinaikos have told Fiorentina they have no intention of selling Ionnadis before the Rangers tie. Ionnadis has attracted plenty of attention across Europe and therefore will be a player Russell Martin’s side will need to keep an eye on over the two legs.

The two teams will face at Ibrox first, before a second leg meeting at the Olympic Stadium in Athens, later this month.

New Celtic addition ‘can’t wait to get started’ at Celtic Park

As Callum Osmand finalises his move to Celtic from English Premier League side, Fulham, the youngster can’t wait to start his career for the Hoops. In his first interview with Celtic TV, Osmand is relishing the opportunity to play at Parkhead.

He said “it’s a massive move. I’m really excited and I can’t wait to step out at Celtic Park in front of all the fans.

The winning mentality at Celtic is obviously unbelievable and I want to win trophies here. Every game that I step into here, I want to win, and I feel like we have all the facilities, players and staff to do so.”

Osmand also said he’d talk to former Celt, Matt O’riley about the move. O’riley himself, came through the academy at Fulham and went on to be a fan favourite at Celtic Park, winning six trophies in his three years at the club.

“I have spoken to Matt on the phone, so he has given me advice. He talked me through some stuff, that I knew about too. He was telling me about how big the club is, how amazing the fans are and it’s a new life really. So excited is definitely the word for me.”