The latest transfer headlines as Celtic and Rangers close in on key defensive signings

Former Rangers strike Jermain Defoe has urged his old club to complete the signing of Leicester City defender Conor Coady this summer.

Defoe, who played for the likes of West Ham, Tottenham, Portsmouth and Sunderland in an impressive Premier League career, joined Rangers on a season-long loan from Bournemouth in 2019 before making the move permanent a year later.

The 57-time England international was in the twilight of his playing career but still boasted a solid record of 32 goals in 74 games, including 21 in 37 matches while on loan from 2019 until 2020 before the move was made permanent.

Defoe, who retired from professional football in 2022, shared a a TV studio with Coady on Saturday night covering England Under-21s’ Euro Championship Final win over Germany. During that time, the pair discussed all things Rangers, with Defoe claiming that Coady is extremely ‘keen’ on a move to Ibrox this summer.

Jermain Defoe drops Conor Coady to Rangers hint

“I spoke to Conor and we had a good conversation about Rangers,” he told Record Sport.

“He knows how big the club is and I think he’s the perfect fit for Rangers. I’ve obviously spoken to him and I just hope the deal gets done now. I told him how big Rangers are. I said: ‘Trust me, Rangers are bigger than most Premier League clubs’.

“I told Conor that I wish I’d gone there five years before I did. Conor is keen on the move, 100 percent. Obviously, they have to sort out a few things with Leicester and I’m not sure what is going on with that.

“But honestly, his eyes lit up. He said to me: ‘J, if I get the chance to play for a club like that, it would be unbelievable’. And the great thing is, he’s still only 32. It’s not like he’s 35. He can go there, sign a four year contract and really make a difference to Rangers. He can lead them and drive that changing room.

“I don’t want any other club to get him. Rangers can’t miss out on signings like this. If we’re looking to go in the right direction as a football club, take this opportunity.”

As it stands, Glasgow World understand Rangers are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign the former Everton and Wolves defender as Russell Martin looks to add much-needed leadership to his team.

Celtic-bound defender looks to have played last game for club

Scottish champions Celtic are thought to be on the verge of confirming their fourth signing of the window as Brendan Rodgers continues to prepare his side for a fifth consecutive title defence.

Albirex Niigata defender Hayato Inamura is reportedly set to join Celtic this summer with his side currently in the midst of a relegation battle.

Inamura, who made his final appearance in the 4-0 loss to Machida Zelvia on Sunday afternoon, said, via the Celtic Way : "I have decided to move overseas. As a result, I will be leaving the team. First of all, I would like to apologise for making this decision while the team is in a difficult situation.

"I would also like to thank all the supporters for the love and support you have shown me over the past two years. When you chanted for me in the opening game of this season, I felt a great sense of responsibility and awareness. I want this team to win, and I wanted to bring smiles to the supporters' faces every week. This was my driving force.

"LA FAMILIA" is a phrase that is cherished by all supporters, and I love this myself. I think the biggest strength of Albirex Niigata is the atmosphere of a big family rooted in Niigata, as indicated.

"That is why I wanted to share more of my passion for soccer and for the team on the pitch. However, when I looked at my goals, I came to the conclusion that it would be best for me to take on the challenge of going overseas at this time.”

Inamura follows in the footsteps of fellow Japanese signings such as Yuki Kobayashi, Tomoki Iwata, Daizen Maeda, Kyogo Furuhashi and Reo Hatate among others.