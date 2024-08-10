Ukraine's midfielder Mykola Shaparenko | AFP via Getty Images

The Ukrainian international was previously been linked with English Premier League giants Liverpool

Rangers' Champions League third round qualifying opponents Dynamo Kyiv have been forced to release a statement denying transfer rumours that prized asset Mykola Shaparenko is close to joining Turkish outfit Trabzonspor.

The Ukraine international is regarded as one of their star men and his talent was on display during the 1-1 draw with Philippe Clemen’t side in Lublin on Wednesday night. The skilful playmaker - one of Ukraine's standout performers at Euro 2024 this summer - was previously linked with a move to Premier League heavyweights Liverpool.

Trabzonspor have been splashing the cash during the transfer window, landing the likes of departed Ibrox duo Borna Barisic and John Lundstram last month. They have also tabled an offer for veteran Gers captain James Tavernier and more recently have opened talks with wantway star Todd Cantwell over a potential switch to Turkey.

Rumours have been rife in eastern Europe that Shaparenko, 25, was also nearing a permanent move to the Super Lig outfit. However, Dynamo press officer Andriy Shakhov has rubbished the link with Trabzonspor and confirmed that the player would only be moving to one of Europe’s TOP leagues.

He has opted to drastic action midway through their qualifying tie with the Ibrox side by delivering a strongly-worded stance of Shaparenko’s situation on behalf of the club via their official website. He wrote: “The media are actively spreading the information that Trabzonspor allegedly made an offer to FC Dynamo Kyiv regarding the transfer of Mykola Shaparenko. To put an end to these rumors, I would like to inform you that this information is in no way true.

“The management of the club highly values Shaparenko’s talent and skills. Dynamo will not sell players for the sake of selling. It is important that our players move forward, develop and glorify our country on the international stage. Therefore, Dynamo are ready to consider real offers regarding Shaparenko only from TOP leagues.”

The tie between Rangers and Dynamo Kyiv is delicately poised ahead of next week’s second leg at Hampden Park after Cyriel Dessers dramatic late stoppage-time leveller cancelled out Andriy Yarmolenko’s first-half opener. There was little to separate the two teams in Poland, but the Govan side could be handed a slight advantage as the Ukranians battle to retain one of their key players.