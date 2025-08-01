Charlie Adam was not considered for the previously vacant Dundee manager role.

Former Rangers midfielder and Scotland international Charlie Adam has opened up on how he was recently snubbed of the chance to coach his first Scottish team.

The 39-year-old had the chance to take charge of his former side Dundee, following their decision to part ways with Tony Docherty in May.

Adam’s career started and ended with Dundee, having been part of their youth set-up before his move to Rangers. Following a career in both Scotland and England, Adam saw out his playing years with the Dark Blues before his retirement in 2022.

After considering the candidates, Dundee opted to bring in Steven Pressley to take them forward this season. However, Adam has revealed that he did not even reach any sort of interview process as he didn’t hear back from his boyhood club after throwing his hat into the ring.

“No, I had no discussions at all. I applied like probably a number of others and ultimately they've decided to go a different direction. That's up to them and they make a decision on that,” Adam said (via Record Sport).

“But the club is there and I'll always support them and hopefully we can start getting the season up and running and start the season well because it was a tough end to the season.

“Hopefully fresh ideas and something different, then Steven can get the team winning and build something this season.”

Dundee secured their safety in the Scottish Premiership following a tricky run of results. They will be looking to improve under new management, with Pressley ready to lead them into their first game of the season against Hibs this Sunday.

Charlie Adam ‘keeping an eye on Scottish football’

Since his retirement from playing, Adam moved to Burnley where he took on the position of loans manager. In December 2023, he experienced his first coaching role with EFL League One side Fleetwood Town.

Adam joined the side during a sticky run of form and was unable to save them from relegation to League Two. Following a run of just one win in 11 games, Adam was sacked by Fleetwood just less than a year after his appointment. He joined Everton as part of David Moyes’ backroom staff as a set-piece coach in January 2025.

“I want to get back in, yeah, absolutely. I had 50 games at Fleetwood and came out and then went into Everton for four months at the back end of the season and loved it,” he continued about his coaching pathway.

“But, yeah, I want to be a number one. I want to be a coach and that's my next route and path. I'm open to anything. I'm open to coming to Scotland and looking at what the situations are.

“But, again, you have to respect what the clubs are looking at and what they've done and that's the way football goes. But I'm always keeping an eye on Scottish football.”

