Rangers 'check' on Croatian star as Ibrox club weigh up midfield reinforcements

Rangers boss Philippe Clement is in the market for a midfielder in the January transfer window.

Rangers are monitoring the situation of Croatian midfielder Marko Bulat, according to reports.

According to Football Scotland, the Belgian boss has instructed his recruitment team to identify potential midfielders that could bolster his squad after injuries to Niko Raskin, Ryan Jack and Jose Cifuentes left the Gers engine room threadbare in recent weeks.

And that could lead the Ibrox hierarchy to 22-year-old Bulat with reports claiming Director of Football Recruitment Nils Koppen has checked on the former Croatia youth international midfielder's situation at the HNL club as they weigh up the rest of their January plans.

The 5ft 10 midfielder has enjoyed a fine season for Dinamo Zagreb and has five goals and two assists from 23 games which has alerted clubs to the playmakers talents though his £5 million asking price could prove to be a potential sticking point.

The Light Blues are definitely in the market for midfielder reinforcements and have also been credited with an interest in Ecuador international midfielder Oscar Zambrano, though they face serious competition from several English Premier League clubs. Yet to be capped by the Croatian senior side, Bulat has been capped throughout their youth ranks and is already a two time winner of the Croatian Football League.

Clement is looking to be active in this window and has already brought in Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Fabio Silva on a season loan long while links to Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland continue to bubble. There could also be outgoings at Ibrox too though, with left back Ridvan Yilmaz 'expected' to depart Glasgow this month according to several outlets.

