Rangers plot 'ambitious move' for £5.5 million rated midfielder

Rangers boss Philippe Clement is said to be eyeing up a move for a highly rated teenage midfielder but faces tough competition from the English Premier League.

Rangers are plotting an 'ambitious' move for Ecuador international midfielder Oscar Zambrano, according to reports.

The 19-year-old player is seen as his country's brightest star and has been compared to fellow countryman and Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo, has been a regular starter for table topping LDU Quito and was a stand out player during the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup last year.

The Ibrox club have found options in the engine room threadbare of late with Nicolas Raskin, Ryan Jack and and fellow Ecuadorian Jose Cifuentes all suffering injuries over the past few months that have forced Clement to use defender Dijon Sterling in the centre of the park.

Zambrano's growing reputation has alerted a number of clubs in the January transfer window with both Rangers and Old Firm rivals Celtic linked with strong interests in the teenager star, though it is understood that English Premier League outfit AFC Bournemouth currently lead the race for the South American.

Rated at around £5.5 million, both Brighton & Hove Albion, Luton Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers have also kept tabs on the player as the competition to secure his signature hotting up. However, it is Andoni Iraola’s Cherries side that are said to be the most confident they can convince the player his future is on the South Coast.

However, a interesting recent development could open the door for the Gers and Clement could pounce after one report stated the Cherries are stalling over the deal.

