Rangers finance chief James Taylor says funds will be made available to manager Philippe Clement and the Ibrox recruitment team.

The January transfer window saw three new arrivals at the Premiership club. Fabio Silva signed on loan from Wolves, Oscar Cortes has arrived on a loan deal with option to buy from Nice and Mohamed Diomande is set to become a permanent Rangers player in the summer for a fee in the region of £4.5m.

Speaking to Rangers Review, Taylor has insisted they will continue to plough money into the playing squad while trying to collect transfer fees. He said: "There are funds there that we will look to utilise and build the squad with.

"While we recognise it in one year, the cash benefit comes through a number of different years. It is important that the football board and the finance world are fully joined up and we are beginning to see the merits and benefits of that football board as we move forward."

Taylor's other goal is to banish the £10.5million pre-player trading loss that chairman John Bennett told shareholders at the club's AGM “had to go away." Rangers' last accounts set had an operating profit of £250,000 to the year ending June 30, 2023, however, there was a £4.1m net loss with overall revenue down on the previous year.

Outling his plan for the next five-year financial cycle, Taylor added: “There are a number of different facets around how we make that go away. You will see across various different football clubs that that is a challenging target, to be clear..

"But it is one that we should set ourselves and that we believe as an exec and a board that we can deliver against. It will likely take the first half of the strategic cycle to really deliver on that and deliver on that consistently but we do think that we are on the right path.