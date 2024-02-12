Rangers flop continues Dutch resurrection with stunning weekend strike

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rangers flop Sam Lammers continued his Dutch revival at the weekend, scoring his first goal for FC Utrecht as his impressive start to life on loan in the Eredivise continued with a 4-0 win over Fortuna Sittard.

The Dutch forward has been a bit of a revelation at Stadion Galgenwaard since joining the club on loan during the January transfer window but put in his best performance to date for the Eredivisie outfit, laying on a defence splitting pass to assist team mate Taylor Booth for his side's opener before his stunning late strike topped off a fruitful weekend for Lammers.

The 26-year-old Dutch forward endured a nightmare first six months at Ibrox and FC Utrecht made a move to bring the Tilburg born player back to his homeland on loan and it appears to paying dividends for the striker after grabbing one goal and three assists in his opening five games, in stark contrast to his spell in Glasgow where he scored just two goals in 17 appearances in royal blue.

Lammers had previously revealed that the decision to leave Glasgow in January was a question of game time, rather than unhappiness, explaining: "When you notice in conversations how much technical director Jordy Zuidam and the manager Ron Jans wanted to bring me to Utrecht, it made me think.cThat was very, very important to me and I'm really so happy to be here."