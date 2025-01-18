Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ibrox club hold option-to-buy clause for rising Lille star Rafael Fernandes

Rangers have completed their first signing of the January transfer window with Portuguese defender Rafael Fernandes checking in on loan from French side LOSC Lille - with the Ibrox club holding an option to buy.

Recruitment chief Nils Koppen and manager Philippe Clement had prioritised defensive reinforcements this month after the Light Blues were decimated by injuries over the festive period - and they have moved quickly to snap up the former Portugal Under-10 international.

The 22-year-old stopper - who will wear the number 28 shirt - was made available by the Ligue 1 outfit after struggling to make an impression since joining the club in a deal worth £2.5 million from league rivals Arouca a year ago.

A product of Sporting Lisbon’s youth academy, Fernandes will now spend the remainder of the 2024/25 season in Glasgow - with the option to make the move permanent in the summer. He will provide immediate competition to the likes of Leon Balogun, Robin Propper and Clinton Nsiala for a starting spot.

He spent two seasons in the Portuguese top-flight before opting for a move to France, which hasn’t quite gone to plan. Fernandes could made a quickfire debut for the club against Highland League side Fraserburgh in the Scottish Cup fourth round on Sunday.

Speaking after putting pen to paper, Fernandes told the club’s official website: “I am very happy to be here, it was a club I wanted to come to since I heard about the interest, and I am really happy to finally to be here.

“My first impressions have been really good, I met some of my colleagues, some of the staff and all of them made me comfortable to start this new challenge.”

Technical director Koppen commented: “It is fantastic to have Rafael joining Rangers for the remainder of the season and he is another exciting young talent to add to our squad.

“We identified the defensive area as one we wanted to strengthen this window, and it is great to be able to add Rafael. I am sure he can continue to develop his game at Rangers, and I look forward to seeing him challenging our defensive players for playing time in the weeks and months ahead, and potentially into the seasons ahead also.”

Gers boss Clement added: “I am really pleased to welcome Rafael to the squad. He is a young defender who brings with him a lot of qualities which will be an asset for our team for the remainder of this season. He has a lot of potential, and I am looking forward to working with him.”