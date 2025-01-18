Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rangers take on Highland League side Fraserburgh this weekend - but what could a team full of changes look like?

Rangers take a welcome break from Premiership action this weekend as they face off against Highland League outfit Fraserburgh in the Scottish Cup.

In what will by the second meeting between the two sides having previously met in the same competition seven years ago, the Ibrox side will be overwhelming favourites to prevail in front of the TV cameras and book their place in the last-16 against a Broch side that currently sit ninth in Scottish football’s fifth tier.

The Light Blues ran out 3-0 winners at Bellslea Park back in 2018 thanks to a Josh Windass hat-trick on that occasion, but Philippe Clement’s men have home advantage this time round and will be expected to make light work of their Buchan opponents.

The cup sometimes opens up the potential for rotation so what would that look like for Rangers? We take a look at an alternate XI Clement could field vs Fraserburgh.

GK - Mason Munn

Highly-rated 18-year-old B team stopper will have learned plenty in recent weeks after filling the bench with No.1 Jack Butland sidelined through injury. Now could be the ideal time to throw him in for a senior debut.

RB - James Tavernier

The skipper made his comeback after a spell on the treatment table as a second half substitute against Aberdeen. Could well be given 60/70 minutes, with his leadership likely to be crucial as part of an inexperienced line-up.

CB - Leon King

A bold selection perhaps given his future looks to lie away from Ibrox, but could be brought in from the cold after being overlooked by Clement in recent weeks, despite the club’s defensive injury crisis.

CB - Clinton Nsiala

The Frenchman will look to build on his first two senior appearances at the heart of the Gers backline and he could have a new partner alongside him.

LB - Ridvan Yilmaz

Has been utilised in an unfamiliar right-back role during Tavernier’s absence, but with the captain now back in contention that could allow the Turkish international to move back across to his favoured position.

CM - Bailey Rice

Many supporters had hoped to see a lot more of the talented youngster by this stage and it’s surely time for the 18-year-old to be given his opportunity to impress.

CM - Connor Barron

Has lost his place in the starting XI in recent months due to the impressive form of Nicolas Raskin and Mohamed Diomande. Was given a rare start against Dundee last midweek and could come into the reckoning again for this one.

CAM - Nedim Bajrami

It’s been a strange season for the Albanian so far. Has drifted in and out of the starting XI, having started the season on the left flank. Could slot into his favoured No.10 role on this occasion.

LW - Oscar Cortes

Should he recovery in time from a minor issue that prevented the Colombian from featuring in the matchday squad vs Aberdeen, you’d imagine this would be a perfect chance for Cortes to build up some more minutes.

RW - Ross McCausland

A key player during the second half of last season, but went off the boil for a period and dropped out of the team. A classy operator on his day and is expected to play a leading role here.

ST - Zak Lovelace

Still finds himself well down the pecking order behind Igamane, Danilo and Dessers, but the 18-year-old forward deserves another opportunity after putting his injury woes to bed. Has been on the bench for the past couple of games.