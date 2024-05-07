The countdown continues for the last league Old Firm of the season, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. Three points ahead and with a goal difference advantage, Celtic likely only need a draw to all-but wrap up the title, while Rangers simply cannot afford to not win, given they also have an inferior goal difference at this stage.

Philippe Clement’s men have rediscovered their good form over the last couple of weeks, but they face a huge test away to their biggest rivals. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding both Glasgow clubs.

Smith deal ‘close’

Rangers are said to be closing in on a new deal for talented youngster Alexander Smith. According to reports, the 16-year-old is set to pen new terms to remain at Ibrox despite links over a move elsewhere.

Earlier this year, there were reports that Arsenal were interested in signing the attacking midfielder, while there has also been talk of interest from MLS, as detailed by The Athletic. Smith is a dual Scotland and USA national, and he has been capped for both nations at youth level. The deal will be a big boost for Rangers should it get signed, with Smith potentially the next big thing to break out of the academy system.

Allan set for release

Former Celtic man Scott Allan is set to become a free agent again this summer. Arbroath have confirmed that the 32-year-old will leave at the end of his contract, which expires this summer.