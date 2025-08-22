The latest transfer news for Rangers and Celtic as we head into the weekend.

The final summer transfer stretch is upon us and clubs are scrambling to finalise any late deals that might still be on the backburner.

With Deadline Day in sight, both Celtic and Rangers are continuing to work on signings and sales to see them into the new year. Both clubs are expected to see further deals come to fruition, so we’ve taken a look at some of the latest stories on the transfer rumour mill.

Celtic and Rangers are both tackling their respective Champions League play-off fixtures as well. The Hoops’ chances are still wide open after a 0-0 draw in the first leg, meanwhile Russell Martin’s side have work to do to bounce back from a two-goal deficit.

Club Brugge tried to sign Rangers star

Rangers’ current Champions League play-off opponents Club Brugge reportedly tried to sign Cyriel Dessers on more than one occasion. The Gers are trailing to the Belgian side 3-1 after the first leg of their play-off meeting at Ibrox.

The 30-year-old is no stranger to Belgian football, having previously played for OH Leuven, Lokeren and Genk in his former years. He has since had the chance to return, with Club Brugge making contact twice.

Speaking to Het Laatste Nieuws, Dessers revealed the Bruges side had approached him over a potential deal.

“There were indeed two contacts with Club [Brugge]. Once when [Ivan] Leko was manager there, and the last time when I was playing for Cremonese. But that interest never materialised.”

Dessers also admitted he ‘tries to leave as many doors open as possible’ when it comes to his career.

Celtic change mind from loan exit to permanent sale of forward

Celtic are set to offload out-of-favour forward Marco Tilio, whose contract at Parkhead is still active until 2028. Austria side Rapid Wien are looking to bring the Australian international to the club before the deadline and have reportedly been given the go-ahead to pursue a deal.

According to Austrian outlet Kurier, the clubs have changed approach regarding a deal for Tilio. After what was initially meant to be a ‘relatively expensive loan deal’, negotiations we re-entered and Rapid are looking to buy the 23-year-old on a permanent deal this window.

Tilio signed for Celtic in 2023 from Melbourne City but has struggled to cement himself as a regular player under Brendan Rodgers. The winger has made just two first team appearances for the Hoops since his arrival and he’s since been sent back on loan to his former side in Melbourne.

Now, he’s set to make the next move in his career, with Rapid Wien looking to be his next destination. Celtic have ‘finally given the green light’ to let Tilio leave before the transfer window closes.

With his reduced time on the pitch at Celtic, Tilio will be looking to secure a more regular role with his move to Vienna. He is a versatile winger but prefers to operate on the right-hand side.

