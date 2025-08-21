Rangers target seals La Liga transfer after Ibrox deal collapses, Celtic flop joins new Italian club
Celtic and Rangers have been involved in Champions league play-off action this week, with both clubs left to mull over two disappointing first leg results.
Russell Martin’s Gers lost 3-1 at home to Club Brugge on Tuesday night, while Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops had to settle for a goalless draw against Kairat Almaty at Parkhead last night.
Here, we’ve rounded up some of the latest transfer news headlines in relation to both clubs:
Rangers target seals move after Ibrox deal collapses
Rangers target Nobel Mendy has signed for Rayo Vallecano after seeing a £4 million move to Ibrox collapse over the weekend.
The ex-Real Betis defender had looked on the brink of joining their La Liga rivals initially, before changing his mind and deciding on a move to Ibrox.
Officials at Betis expected a deal to be finalised, only for the transfer to fall through due to “issues with the player’s medical”, according to AS.
Mendy has now left the Seville-based club at the second time of asking and headed to the Spanish capital to join Vallecano after failing to offload the centre-back to PSV earlier in the window.
Former Celtic loanee pens Sampdoria deal
Flop Celtic midfielder Oliver Abildgaard has swapped Italian top-flight side Como for Massimo Donati’s Sampdoria.
The Dane made just nine appearances during a forgettable loan spell at Parkhead back in 2022. He’s since been loaned to Hellas Verona from Russian outfit Rubin Kazan before heading to Como on a permanent deal in 2023.
The 29-year-old spent last season on another temporary deal at Pisa, and has now left Cesc Fabregas’ Como to link up with former Hoops youngster Liam Henderson in Genoa .