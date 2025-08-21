Latest transfer news headlines surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Thursday afternoon

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic and Rangers have been involved in Champions league play-off action this week, with both clubs left to mull over two disappointing first leg results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here, we’ve rounded up some of the latest transfer news headlines in relation to both clubs:

Rangers target seals move after Ibrox deal collapses

Rangers target Nobel Mendy has signed for Rayo Vallecano after seeing a £4 million move to Ibrox collapse over the weekend.

The ex-Real Betis defender had looked on the brink of joining their La Liga rivals initially, before changing his mind and deciding on a move to Ibrox.

Officials at Betis expected a deal to be finalised, only for the transfer to fall through due to “issues with the player’s medical”, according to AS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mendy has now left the Seville-based club at the second time of asking and headed to the Spanish capital to join Vallecano after failing to offload the centre-back to PSV earlier in the window.

Former Celtic loanee pens Sampdoria deal

Flop Celtic midfielder Oliver Abildgaard has swapped Italian top-flight side Como for Massimo Donati’s Sampdoria.

The Dane made just nine appearances during a forgettable loan spell at Parkhead back in 2022. He’s since been loaned to Hellas Verona from Russian outfit Rubin Kazan before heading to Como on a permanent deal in 2023.

The 29-year-old spent last season on another temporary deal at Pisa, and has now left Cesc Fabregas’ Como to link up with former Hoops youngster Liam Henderson in Genoa .