The 52-year-old has accepted he let himself, the players and the club down with his actions.

Rangers women’s coach Craig McPherson has issued an apology for his actions after headbutting Celtic boss Fran Alonso in the wake of a dramatic 1-1 draw in the SWPL on Monday night.

McPherson, who was celebrating his 52nd birthday on the day of the Old Firm clash, approached Alonso on the pitch shortly after the full-time whistle and was captured live on television throwing his head forward into the back of the Spanaird as he was shaking hands with the players.

There had been calls for McPherson to face a lifetime ban from the sport. He has since been cited by the Scottish FA and will face a disciplinary hearing on April 13, admitting he will “accept in full” any punishment that comes his way.

Craig McPherson is currently a coach with Rangers Women.

McPherson confirmed he had apologised to Alonso after a “lenghty conversation” earlier this week and expressed regret for casting a dark shadow over Scottish women’s football.

A statement read: “I would like to offer a full and unreserved apology for my actions at the end of Monday’s Old Firm match at Broadwood. I know I have severely let myself, our team and the club down. I hold myself to the highest of standards and have never done anything like this before in a long coaching career, and I know I fell way short of that with my actions.

“This club is also built on incredibly high standards, and I have already apologised to the board, the football staff, and our fantastic group of players who I care about dearly. I would also like to apologise to the Rangers fans as I am aware of what a privilege it is to represent this club in any capacity, and I am sorry that on this occasion I did not uphold the standars this club demands.

“I also understand how exciting a time it is for the women’s game in Scotland, which I have come to care passionately about, and I apologise for any negativity my actions have brought in our attempts to grow the game.

“Finally, I am also very grateful to Fran Alonso for accepting my apology in full following our lengthy conversation earlier in the week. I will also apologise to the Scottish FA at my hearing and will, of course, accept in full, whatever punishment they deem appropriate. I simply want to apologise, convey my massive regret and explain how out of character this moment has been for me.”

Emotions ran high after Celtic had rescued a point with the last kick of the game through Caitlin Hayes to close the gap on league leaders Glasgow City to eight points.

