“This is simply thuggish behaviour, and the man involved should face the full consequences.”

Police Scotland have opened an investigation after the Celtic manager appeared to be headbutted by a Rangers coach following a fiery Old Firm in the Scottish Women’s Premier League.

The incident took place as the match drew of a 1-1 draw at Broadwood Stadium on Monday evening after Celtic scored a last minute equaliser.

The Ibrox women’s manager, Craig McPherson, appeared to headbutt the Celtic Women’s manager, Fran Alonso, in the back of the head in the aftermath of the match as the Celtic manager welcomed the players returning from the pitch.

A former Scottish referee is calling for a lifetime ban on the Rangers women’s coach and suggested he should get the strongest possible punishment.

It was a big match for both sides, and on Craig McPherson’s birthday no less, tensions were running high between the two sides.

It was Brogan Hay who first put home side Rangers ahead after 30 minutes. Rangers thought they had the game won, that was until a late goal from Caitlyn Hayes secured a point for Celtic - who have now closed the gap on league leaders Glasgow City.

Police Scotland have since opened an investigation into the incident.A spokesperson said: “We have received a report regarding an incident at Broadwood Stadium on the evening of Monday, March 27, 2023.

“Enquiries to establish any criminality are at an early stage.”

After Rangers Women’s assistant manager Craig McPherson appeared to headbutt Celtic boss Fran Alonso following a feisty SWPL Old Firm draw last night, we caught up with former Grade 1 referee Steve Conroy.

Conroy is calling for a lifetime ban on the Rangers women’s coach and suggested he should get the strongest possible punishment.

“It is appalling. He should be instantly removed from his post & banned for life. There is absolutely no mitigation for that. He gave it forethought & should pay the full price for it. It’s embarrassing that the first SWPL game to be shown live on Sky Sports is grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons.