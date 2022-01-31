The 31-year-old midfielder will spend the remainder of the season at Ibrox in a major transfer coup for Giovanni van Brocnkhorst’s side

Rangers have announced the loan signing of Wales international Aaron Ramsey from Juventus until the end of the season.

The former Arsenal midfielder was pictured arriving at Ibrox shortly before 9pm this evening ahead as he completed the formalities of his short-term deal.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ramsey will bring undoubted quality and a wealth of experience to Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side, with his arrival in Glasgow arguably one of the Scottish football’s most highest-profile signings in recent history.

After beginning his career with Cardiff City, Ramsey helped the Championship side reach the FA Cup final in 2008 before earning a move to Arsenal.

During his 11-year stay with the Gunners, he scored the winner against Allan McGregor’s Hull City side in the 2014 FA Cup Final, won the tournament again the year after and grabbed another winner in the 2017 Final.

In total, Ramsey made 371 appearances for the London club which was included temporary loan spells at Nottingham Forest and Cardiff during the 2010/11 season as he recovered from a broken leg.

He joined Juventus in 2019, and has made 83 appearances for the Turin-based outfit in two-and-a-half years, with a Serie A title and a Coppa Italia triumph added to his already glittering CV.

Ramsey has also been a mainstay on the international stage for Wales and was a key member of the side which earned qualification for Euro 2016 – their first major tournament in 58 years.

He was then named as part of UEFA’s ‘Team of the Tournament’ for his role in helping the national team reach an unprecedented semi-final.

Aaron Ramsey in action while captain of Wales during their World Cup qualifier against Belgium in Cardiff last November. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Ramsey would also help Wales to the re-scheduled Euro 2020, where they advanced to the last 16 before losing to Denmark.

He has earned 7 caps and has netted 20 goals for his country

Speaking after agreeing his deal at Rangers, a delighted Ramsey said: “I am really pleased to be joining a club like Rangers, where there is so much to look forward to between now and May.

“I had a number of offers on the table, but none matched the magnitude of this club, with European football and the chance to play in front of 50,000 fans every other week.

“I have had some fantastic conversations with the manager and Ross Wilson, and I’m really looking forward to working with both of them, and to meeting the supporters.”

Manager, Giovanni van Bronckhorst, stated: “I’m absolutely delighted that we have been able to add a player of Aaron’s quality, experience and leadership to our squad.

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey has moved to Rangers on loan. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

“As soon as it was mooted as a possibility, I was really keen for us to try everything to get the deal done, and huge credit must go to Ross and to the Board for the work they have put in on this.

“I look forward to welcoming Aaron to the training centre tomorrow.”

Sporting Director, Ross Wilson, added: “This is a really exciting signing for both Rangers and Aaron. As soon as I was made aware of the opportunity we had to bring Aaron to Rangers around a week ago, we have worked really hard to secure his signature.

“Not only is Aaron a world-class player who will play a key role in our team, his level of ability and professional standards will be an inspiration to our existing players.

“We see Aaron as a leader, a quality player and a wonderful character to bring into our club. I’ve admired his career since his emergence at Cardiff and across Arsenal, Juventus and with Wales. We are all looking forward to working with him closely.

Aaron Ramsey has arrived at Ibrox to complete his loan move from Juventus. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

“I am thankful to Juventus for their professional approach and discretion. Juventus and Aaron had many significant offers from elsewhere and we are delighted that he has chosen Rangers.